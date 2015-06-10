* U.S. seen selling 10-yr notes at highest yield since Sept * German Bunds, corporate supply keep pressure on Treasuries * Greece debt standoff on back burner for now for traders By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 10 A selloff of German Bunds and this week's hefty corporate and government debt supply propelled longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields to their highest in more than seven months on Wednesday. Reduced concern that the euro zone would slip into deflation sent 10-year German yields above 1 percent for the first time since September. That caused investors to shed their holdings of U.S. Treasuries and Japanese government bonds , traders said. "We are completely tracking Bund yields," said Mike Cullinane, head of Treasuries trading at D.A. Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded up 6.3 basis points from late Tuesday at 2.480 percent in advance of a $21 billion auction of 10-year supply at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). The U.S. 10-year yield reached 2.493 percent earlier, which was the highest since 2.508 percent on Oct. 1, according to Reuters data. The 10-year note sale follows a solid three-year auction on Tuesday. The U.S. Treasury Department will complete its debt sales this week with a $13 billion auction of 30-year bonds on Thursday. In the "when-issued" sector, traders expected the 10-year supply to sell at a yield of 2.488 percent, which would be the highest yield at a 10-year auction since September. Analysts said these higher U.S. yields should entice some investors to own new issues of Treasuries and corporate bonds, but those worried about a further rise in yields may refrain from purchasing them for now. Companies have been pumping supply into the bond market too. They raised more than $18 billion with investment-grade debt on Monday and Tuesday, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. Meanwhile, the standoff between Greece and its creditors has been less of a concern for traders despite chances that Athens may default on a 1.6 billion euro repayment due to the International Monetary Fund at the end of June. Traders have been concerned that Greece's struggle to meet its debt obligations could portend its exit from the euro zone, a move that could hurt global financial markets. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Galloway)