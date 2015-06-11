* Treasuries market rebound with lower European yields
* Shortcovering adds bids after U.S. retail sales data
* U.S. 30-year bonds seen sold at highest yield since Sept
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. Treasuries yields fell on
Thursday with benchmarks retreating from seven-month highs as
lower European borrowing costs renewed appetite for U.S.
government bonds following a two-day sell-off.
Traders buying bonds to exit earlier bond bets also lowered
Treasuries yields despite an in-line report on domestic retail
sales, which showed a healthy 1.2 percent rise in May,
suggesting the U.S. economy is regaining momentum from a winter
lull.
The bond market's rebound from its slump however will likely
be limited, analysts say, in advance of a $13 billion sale of
30-year Treasuries bond at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).
"Some people took the opportunity to close out of their
short positions after the data," said Alex Manzara, vice
president at R.J. O'Brien and Associates in Chicago. "The upside
potential is limited."
In early U.S. trading, the yield on 10-year Treasuries notes
was down 2.7 basis points at 2.451 percent. Earlier,
it touched 2.500 percent, which was the highest since Oct. 1,
according to Reuters data.
U.S. yields remained in lock step with their European
counterparts which fell from their recent peaks due to strong
demand at several sovereign bond sales across the euro zone.
Ten-year German Bund yield, a proxy on long-term
European borrowing costs, was on track for its biggest one-day
fall in three months. It was last down almost 9 basis points at
0.902 percent.
Evidence of bond appetite overseas should bode well for
domestic corporate and government debt slated for sale the rest
of the week, analysts said.
The U.S. Treasury Department will reopen a 30-year bond
issue originally introduced in May by $13 billion.
In the "when-issued" sector, traders expected the reopened
30-year supply to sell at a yield of 3.165 percent
, which would be the highest yield at a 30-year
auction since September.
Companies planned to issue more investment-grade bonds the
rest of the week after raising nearly $30 billion the past three
days, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Meanwhile, there was no breakthrough in Greece's negotiation
with its lenders on a deal to unlock more funds.
Traders fear that the cash-strapped nation may default on a
1.6 billion euro repayment due to the International Monetary
Fund at the end of June.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)