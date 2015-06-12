* Worries about a Greek defaults spur bids for bonds * Greek official remark on debt deal pares earlier rise * Rise in producer prices, consumer sentiment brushed off * Choppy bond market raises doubts over Fed's rate hike (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. Treasuries prices ended little changed on Friday with longer-dated yields holding below seven-month highs as concerns about a Greek default supported safety demand for bonds ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week. The bond market had attempted to extend Thursday's rally, brushing off a 0.5 percent rise in U.S. producer prices in May and stronger-than-expected readings on consumer sentiment in early June. But early gains gradually faded. There remained no progress in Greece's negotiations with its lenders on a deal to avert default, a move that traders fear would roil global financial markets. With Athens owing the International Monetary Fund a 1.6 billion-euro payment at month's end, senior euro zone officials have formally discussed a Greek default for the first time, several of them told Reuters. "Greece is the main thing. That's sending people for cover," said Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. Worries about Greece caused selling in European and U.S. stocks and stoked appetite for low-risk Treasuries and German Bunds, analysts said. A Greek official revived hopes by saying Athens aims to clinch a deal by June 18, which led to some bond selling in afternoon trading. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was flat on the day at 2.381 percent after hitting a one-week low of 2.334 percent. It had reached 2.500 percent on Thursday, the highest since Oct. 1, according to Reuters data. The 30-year bond yield dipped 1 basis point to 3.095 percent after reaching a seven-month high of 3.227 percent on Thursday. A further rebound in the bond market from losses earlier this week will likely be limited by expectations of an increased supply of corporate bonds. Companies have sold over $36 billion in investment-grade bonds this week, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. Another week of volatile trading in Treasuries raised some doubts about whether the Fed will telegraph intentions to raise interest rates later this year at its rate-setting meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday. While recent data suggest the U.S. economy has woken from its winter doldrums, rising U.S. yields have lifted rates on mortgages and other longer-term consumer loans, which may cause Fed officials to reconsider ending their near zero-rate policy. "There is a showdown on what the market thinks and what the Fed wants to do," said Kevin Giddis, fixed income head at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Galloway and Alan Crosby)