(Adds details on corporate bond supply, updates prices)
* New York manufacturing data disappoints
* Industrial production fell in May
* Greek debt concerns rise after weekend talks collapse
* Fed meeting in focus; statement due Wednesday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. Treasury yields dropped
on Monday after New York manufacturing data disappointed and on
concerns that Greece might default on loans and be ejected from
the European currency after talks between the nation and its
creditors collapsed.
Manufacturing in New York State slowed in June, dropping to
its weakest level in more than two years as new orders fell,
according to a New York Federal Reserve survey.
The New York Fed's Empire State general business conditions
index fell to its lowest level since January 2013.
"Even though Empire is lower-tier (data), considering it is
one of the first June releases, it has some importance," said
Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New
York.
U.S. industrial production also fell unexpectedly in May,
bucking signs of an acceleration in the broader economy, as a
strong dollar and energy spending cuts continued to weigh on
manufacturing and mining output.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 11/32 in
price to yield 2.36 percent, down from 2.39 percent late on
Friday. The yields have fallen from 2.50 percent on Thursday,
the highest since Sept. 30.
Bond prices gained earlier on Monday after Germany's
European Union commissioner said it was time to prepare for a
"state of emergency."
Athens now has just two weeks to find a way out of the
impasse before it faces a 1.6 billion euro bill due to the
International Monetary Fund. That might leave it out of cash,
unable to borrow and cast out of the single currency.
Treasury prices briefly turned negative on Monday afternoon
as stocks pared losses and as dealers prepared for new corporate
debt supply. Concerns about Greece delayed some of that issuance
on Monday.
The next major U.S. focus will be this week's two-day
Federal Reserve meeting, which concludes on Wednesday.
Stronger-than-expected job gains in May and an uptick in
wage inflation has increased speculation that the Fed may begin
raising interest rates in September.
Disappointing data before the release of the May jobs report
had led many investors to push back expectations of a hike until
December, or later.
"You had the average hourly earnings up," said Simons.
"That's great; that's what the Fed is going to be looking for to
bring the rate liftoff date forward, but we are going to need a
few more in a row like this before it becomes a real
possibility."
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Meredith Mazzilli)