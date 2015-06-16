(Adds quotes, details on Fed meeting)
* Yields fall on safety bid as Greece lashes out at lenders
* Fed seen likely to lower economy, fed funds rate forecast
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 16 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Tuesday as Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lashed out at
Greece's creditors, increasing demand for safe-haven debt as
investors worried that the country could default on its loans
and leave the euro.
Tsipras accused the country's lenders of trying to
"humiliate" Greeks. Greece is set to default on a 1.6 billion
euro ($1.80 billion) debt repayment to the International
Monetary Fund on June 30 unless it receives fresh funds by then.
Yields also dropped as investors anticipated that the
Federal Reserve is likely to lower its forecasts on the economy
and the federal funds rate, known as the "dot plot," when it
concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.
"Europe is the number one driver, and then people are
rethinking about where the Fed actually is," said Tom Tucci,
head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York.
Better-than-expected jobs gains in May, and signs of wage
inflation, has increased speculation that the U.S. central bank
is likely to begin raising interest rates in September, with
some investors and analysts also expecting a second hike in
December.
But traders are also expecting that the Fed will lower
forecasts for 2016 and 2017, which may keep interest rates lower
than previously expected.
"People still think they will be keeping rates lower for
longer over time," Tucci said.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 11/32 in
price to yield 2.32 percent, down from 2.36 percent late on
Monday.
Investors are also focused on whether the Fed will change
language in the statement about ongoing slack in the labor
market, after May's employment report.
"There is a phrase in the beginning of the statement where
they characterize ongoing slack in the labor market that may be
revised," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at
CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
