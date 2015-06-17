* Yields rise, Fed statement due Wed afternoon * Fed expected to lower economic, fed funds forecasts * Ongoing Greek fears may add bond bid By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday before the Federal Reserve is due to conclude its two-day meeting and give its latest economic forecasts, which will be analyzed for clues over when the Fed is likely to begin raising interest rates. A stronger-than-expected jobs report for May raised expectations that the Fed will make its first rate hike in September, though many investors and analysts also expect the Fed to lower its economic and federal funds rate forecasts for next year. Investors don't see the Fed as likely to suggest a rate increase in September in today's meeting, though they may acknowledge improvement in employment. "They will indicate, as they have, that a rate hike is probably coming this year and they may say they are happier with the labor market now than they were before, but it's completely going to be open to interpretation," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 5/32 in price to yield 2.33 percent, up from 2.32 percent late on Tuesday. Trading volumes were low on Wednesday with no major economic releases. Treasuries had gained earlier this week on concerns that Greece will default on its debt and leave the euro zone. The Greek central bank warned on Wednesday that the country would be put on a "painful course" towards default and exiting the euro zone if the government and its international creditors failed to reach an agreement on an aid-for-reforms deal. Treasuries yields fell on Tuesday afternoon as investors covering short positions before the Fed statement, and on expectations that further negative news on Greece could increase demand for Treasuries. "There's some position squaring before the Fed, a little bit of short covering and the potential for getting more Greece news," said Dan Mulholland, head of Treasuries trading at Credit Agricole in New York. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)