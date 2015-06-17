(Corrects to remove year of growth forecast change in headline
* Yields fall after Fed statement
* September hike seen likely, but growth forecasts decline
* Investors expect rates to stay lower for longer
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reduced its growth and
federal funds rate forecasts, but said growth this year is still
likely strong enough to support an interest rate increase later
in the year.
After contracting in the first quarter, the economy is now
on track to grow between 1.8 percent and 2.0 percent in 2015,
according to the central bank's latest policy statement and new
projections issued by Fed policymakers.
Policymakers' individual projections for the appropriate
federal funds rate at year's end remained clustered around 0.625
percent. However, seven policymakers are now in favor of hiking
rates only once or not all this year. In addition, Fed officials
see slightly lower rates at the end of 2016 and 2017 than
forecast in March.
"I look at the economic outlook as pretty dovish," said
James Camp, managing director at Eagle Asset Management in St.
Petersburg, Florida. "You might get a move in September but it
is really a coin flip ... The short-end likes the statement and
the long-end is weaker. That's lower for longer to me."
A stronger-than-expected jobs report for May has raised
market expectations that the Fed will make its first rate hike
in September, and some analysts and investors also see a second
increase in December as likely.
But weakening productivity data and lower growth forecasts
for the year have led others to push back expectations on when
the Fed is likely to make its first rate increase.
Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 2.32
percent from 2.39 percent before the Fed statement was released.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
steepened to 147 basis points, the steepest since
May 22.
Few investors expected the Fed to commit solidly to an
impending rate increase at this month's meeting as the central
bank waits on further indicators on the strength of the U.S.
economy.
"I think we were expecting the statement to be mostly
dovish, no real solid indication of a hike just an upgrade to
their economic assessment, and that's generally what we got,
nothing really surprising there. So the market rallied a bit on
that," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BNP
Paribas in New York.
Treasuries have also been supported this week by concerns
that Greece will default on its debt and leave the euro zone.
A warning by Greece's central bank that the country risked
being driven from the euro zone and, ultimately, the European
Union failed to break a deadlock with creditors before a
potentially decisive meeting of European finance ministers.
