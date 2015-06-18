* Yield curve steepest in a month * Consumer prices rise most in two years in May * Treasury to sell $7 bln in 30-yr TIPS reopening By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after data showed U.S. consumer prices recorded their largest increase in more than two years in May, with long-dated bonds taking the brunt of the selling. The Labor Department said on Thursday its Consumer Price Index rose 0.4 percent last month after gaining 0.1 percent in April. That was the largest increase since February 2013 and left the CPI unchanged in the 12 months through May after a 0.2 percent yearly decline in April. The data came the day after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it expected inflation to rise gradually to its 2 percent target over the medium term and that the economy was probably strong enough to support an interest rate increase by the end of the year. "Investors really want to be more in the middle- and front-end of the curve rather than in the long-end because the Fed is trying to get the inflation rate higher," said Tom di Galoma, head of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were last little changed in price to yield 2.34 percent, up from around 2.30 percent before the data. The yield curve between 5-year notes and 30-year bonds steepened to 150 basis points, its steepest since May 20. Investors have been unwinding curve trades, and the Treasury is also due to sell $7 billion in a reopening of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities later on Thursday, which weighed on long bonds. Technical analysis is also bearish on 30-year bonds, adding to nervousness that their yields are likely to continue to rise. "People are afraid that the technicals are as such that you are going to see more of a selloff coming down the road," said di Galoma. Concerns that Greece may default on its debt and leave the eurozone, however, may add a new safety bid for U.S. bonds if the situation is not resolved. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday a deal between Greece and its creditors was still possible if Athens showed the necessary will, amid mounting pessimism that the austerity-hit country might crash out of the eurozone. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)