* Greek concerns remain before meeting next week
* Yield curve flattens
* Fed regional presidents Williams, Mester due to speak
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Friday as Greece moved closer to a deadline to pay back debt,
and as investors continued to grapple with whether the Federal
Reserve is likely to begin raising U.S. interest rates this
year.
Investors are pinning their hopes on an emergency meeting of
euro zone leaders next week producing an agreement to unlock aid
for Athens and avert a default and exit from the euro zone.
"Right now what the market has priced in is a reasonably
positive outcome, one that would delay any default, but the
markets are still nervous and that's what we're seeing in
Treasuries right now," said Millan Mulraine, deputy head of U.S.
strategy at TD Securities in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 14/32 in
price to yield 2.29 percent, down from 2.35 percent late on
Thursday.
The yield curve also flattened as investors continued to
evaluate whether the Fed is likely to begin raising interest
rates in September or December, or delay an increase until next
year.
"The Fed continues to see two rate hikes this year and it
would be hard for them to deliver that unless they start in
September," said Mulraine. But, "the market right now is pushing
rate hikes further into the horizon, and if we do get some weak
data next week I think the market could possibly go all the way
to 2016."
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
flattened to 147 basis points, down from a high
of 151 basis points on Thursday.
San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams and
Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester are both due
to speak later on Friday.
