* Signs emerge on potential Greece debt deal before referendum * Weaker-than-expected U.S. data support bids for U.S. bonds By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 30 U.S. Treasuries yields rose slightly on Tuesday as hopes of a last-minute deal between Greece and its creditors would keep the cash-strapped nation from leaving the euro zone and avert further distress on financial markets. U.S. benchmark yields bounced up from one-week lows set during Monday's rally due to a weekend breakdown in talks between Athens and international lenders ahead of Tuesday's deadline for Greece to repay the International Monetary Fund $1.77 billion. The contentious, unpredictable negotiations have resulted in investors piling in and out of Treasuries, German Bunds, Japanese yen and other low-risk assets in recent days, analysts said. "It's all about Greece. The Treasuries market seems to be trading on each Greece headline," said Thomas Rother, executive director of U.S. government trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York. On Tuesday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker made an offer to convince Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to accept a bailout deal he has rejected before a referendum on Sunday which EU partners say will be a choice of whether to stay in the euro. German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told lawmakers Greece would not have to exit the euro zone economic bloc even if Greek votes reject the bailout terms in the referendum. These latest developments mitigated by weaker-than-expected U.S. domestic economic data including a weaker-than-expected rise in home prices in April according to S&P/Case-Shiller and a smaller-than-expected increase in a private measure on business activity in the Chicago area. The Conference Board said its gauge on U.S. consumer confidence rose more than expected in June. In early U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down 2/32 in price for a yield of 2.339 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Monday. The 30-year bond was down 2/32 in price for a yield of 3.102 percent, up fractionally from Monday. U.S. financial markets will close on Friday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)