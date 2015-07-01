* Greece's Tsipras accepts some conditions for debt deal * Upbeat data revive bets on U.S. Fed rate increase * Weak German five-year note sale spurs bond selling (New throughout, updates prices and market activity after ISM, construction spending data) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 1 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as hopes of a Greece debt deal pared safe-haven bids for U.S. government bonds and a stronger-than-expected report on private jobs growth revived bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike later this year. A poor five-year German Bobl note auction stoked selling in core European fixed-income, which spilled into the U.S. bond market, analysts said. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has told international lenders his government could accept their bailout offer if some terms were changed, but Germany said it could not negotiate while Greece headed for a Sunday referendum on the aid-for-reforms deal. Tsipras urged Greek voters to reject the conditions of a bailout in a bid to force creditors to loosen terms. Still traders viewed these latest developments on balance as progress toward a solution that keeps Greece in the euro zone and averts strain on worldwide financial markets. "Until over the weekend with the Greek referendum, the market is refocused on the economy and the Bobl auction," said Jonathan Rick, interest rate derivatives strategist at Credit Agricole in New York. In late morning U.S. trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down 17/32 in price to yield 2.397 percent, up 6 basis points from Tuesday's close. The 30-year bond fell 1-10/32 in price, yielding 3.175 percent up 7 basis points from Tuesday. In addition to hopes on a Greece debt deal, upbeat domestic economic data spurred selling in Treasuries. Payrolls processor ADP said U.S. companies added 237,000 jobs in June, the most since December. The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national manufacturing activity rose to 53.5 in June, the highest level since January, while the government said construction spending rose 0.8 percent in May to its highest level in just over 6-1/2-years. Evidence the U.S. economy is rebounding from its first-quarter slowdown will likely reinforce the view the U.S. central bank may end its near zero interest rate policy as early as September, analysts said. These reports came a day before the government's payrolls report for June. Economists polled by Reuters expected that U.S. employment growth slowed to 230,000 jobs in June from 280,000 in May. The unemployment rate was forecast to slip to a seven-year low of 5.4 percent from 5.5 percent. U.S. financial markets will close on Friday for the Fourth of July holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon and David Gregorio)