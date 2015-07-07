* Thirty-year yields go below 3 percent

* Demand fed by Chinese stocks slump

* Three-year notes auctioned at lowest rate since April (Adds late prices, quotes, context and auction details)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, July 7 U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Tuesday, with investors worried about Greece's debt crisis and possible exit from the euro zone pushing benchmark 10-year yields to five-week lows.

Yields on 30-year Treasuries fell below 3 percent, with the demand also driven by China's slumping equities markets, according to traders.

Greek banks may soon run out of cash, fueling fears that the euro zone country's problems could spread to other southern European nations and leaving investors with few clues to how the crisis will ultimately affect markets.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras launched another bid to win fresh aid at an emergency euro zone summit but German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was still no basis for reopening negotiations.

Traders said Treasuries and the dollar, which also rose as U.S. equities fell, were benefiting from a sell-off in Chinese stocks and price drops for copper, oil and other commodities that hint the world's second largest economy may be slowing.

Chinese stocks have declined almost 30 percent since the middle of June, and China's CSI 300 index of the biggest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed down 1.8 percent on Tuesday after falling more than 5 percent earlier in the day.

"People woke up to the fact this morning about the risks to the global market, and Treasuries are the place to be for safety and liquidity," said Stanley Sun, an interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.

"Some people who were waiting for the 10-year yield to go back up above 2.40 percent gave up. Other people are covering as they are putting off bets on a September rate hike (by the Federal Reserve)."

The 10-year note was last up 17/32 to yield 2.2153 percent after earlier yielding as little as 2.185 percent, a level last seen on June 2.

Treasuries buying picked up, and bodes well for future price gains, after the 10-year's yield passed through a 50-day moving average in New York trading, according to Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

The 30 year bond was last yielding 3.0047 percent, reflecting a price gain of 1-7/32, after earlier yiedling as little as 2.982 percent.

Separately, the U.S. Treasury Department sold $24 billion in three-year notes at a yield of 0.932 percent. That was the lowest auction yield since April and below the four-plus year high yield set at the prior auction in June, Treasury data showed. (Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Paul Simao and Chizu Nomiyama)