* Fed's Bullard says better than 50 pct chance of Sept. rate
hike
* 3-, 2-year yields hit 2-1/2-week highs
* Expected corporate issuance hurts Treasuries prices
* Reduced Greece concerns weakens Treasuries demand
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 20 Short-dated U.S. Treasury
yields hit their highest levels in over two weeks on Monday on
hawkish comments from a top Federal Reserve official, while
expected corporate issuance also reduced demand for safe-haven
U.S. government debt.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Fox Business
Network that there was a better than 50 percent chance that the
U.S. central bank will raise interest rates in September. Higher
interest rates are expected to hurt Treasuries prices,
especially those of shorter-dated notes.
Analysts said Bullard's comments were closely watched since
Fed officials are expected to remain silent in the days ahead of
next week's July 28-29 policy meeting, and because of the
lower-than-usual amount of U.S. economic data due this week.
Bond yields move inversely to prices.
"In a light (data) week, when a Fed member speaks, there
tends to be a little bit more focus," said Ellis Phifer, market
strategist at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.
Analysts also said anticipated corporate supply put pressure
on U.S. Treasuries prices as traders prepared to buy corporate
bonds.
"Most people are expecting a fair amount of corporate supply
this summer, as people try to lock in rates before a Federal
Reserve rate hike," said Jonathan Rick, interest rate
derivatives strategist at Credit Agricole in New York.
He said companies were taking advantage of low interest
rates by issuing debt before the Fed hikes rates, since their
costs to bondholders would be higher if they were to issue debt
after the Fed hikes.
Analysts said volumes were low in quiet summer trading,
while reduced concerns over Greece's economy dampened demand for
safe-haven Treasuries. Greece reopened its banks and started the
process of paying off billions of euros owed to international
creditors on Monday.
U.S. three-year notes were last down 3/32 in
price to yield 1.088 percent, from a yield of 1.053 percent late
Friday. U.S. two-year notes were last down 2/32 to
yield 0.702 percent, from a yield of 0.670 percent late Friday.
Three- and two-year note yields earlier hit their highest
levels since July 2 of 1.099 percent and 0.706 percent,
respectively.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last
down 6/32 in price to yield 2.372 percent, from a yield of 2.349
percent late Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds,
which earlier hit a 1-1/2-week low of 3.066 percent, were last
down 12/32 to yield 3.103 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)