* U.S. new-home sales weaker than expected.
* U.S. 30-year bond yields fall to seven-week low
* U.S. 10-year note yields slide to two-week trough
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. Treasury debt prices
drifted higher on Friday, as investors sought safety in
government bonds after a softer-than-expected U.S. housing
report and amid a persistent downtrend in commodities and
weakness on Wall Street.
U.S. 30-year bond yields, which move inversely to prices,
fell to a seven-week low, while benchmark U.S. 10-year yields
slid to a two-week trough.
An unexpected drop in U.S. new-home sales further
underpinned the rally in the Treasury market. Data showed on
Friday that sales of new single-family houses dropped 6.8
percent in June to a 482,000-unit annual rate. The consensus
forecast was 517,000.
"Overall, a weaker-than-expected release that has marginally
supported the Treasury market, although we'll concede the
limited price action has done little to help aspirations for a
larger move," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist
at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
The U.S. Treasury market also took its cue from stocks and
commodities. The S&P 500 was down sharply on the day
while the Thomson Reuters CRB index of commodities
fell 0.9 percent 0.4 percent.
"It's becoming a trend this week - yields falling.
Obviously, there's not a lot of data this week, said Stanley
Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities in New York.
"So the Treasury market right now is kind of hostage to
other macro markets."
Next week, market participants are looking to the Federal
Open Market Committee meeting. At Fed Chair Janet Yellen's
congressional testimony last week, she did not rule out a
September hike, but indicated that it was not a certainty.
"We think the upcoming FOMC statement will reflect this
non-committal approach. In other words, there will be no
explicit tweak to the guidance signaling a hike is imminent,"
RBC Capital Markets said in a research note.
"Fundamentals have long justified a move away from extreme
policy accommodation, and September may also be the Fed's best
opportunity to liftoff."
In late trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were up 5/32 in price to yield 2.260 percent,
compared with 2.275 percent late on Thursday. Yields earlier
fell to 2.255 percent, the lowest since July 9.
U.S. 30-year bonds were up 12/32 in price to
yield 2.960 percent, compared with 2.971 percent on Thursday.
Yields earlier fell to 2.95 percent, the lowest since June 2.
U.S. seven-year notes were up 4/32 in price, yielding 2.003
percent, from Thursday's 2.023 percent. Earlier, seven-year
yields fell to a two-week low of 2.001 percent.
