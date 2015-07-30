(Updates prices)

* U.S. Q2 GDP up 2.3 pct, just shy of 2.6 pct forecast

* Curve flattens, September rate-hike expectations grow

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. Treasuries prices were mixed on Thursday and the yield curve turned flatter following strong U.S. economic growth data that led to gains for longer-dated debt and stable short-end prices as expectations of a September U.S. rate rise heightened.

Economic growth in the United States accelerated in the second quarter to a 2.3 percent annual rate, backed by solid consumer demand. First-quarter growth was revised to a positive 0.6 percent rate from an initial read of negative 0.2 percent.

This data follows Wednesday's assessment by the U.S. Federal Reserve that the economy was expanding "moderately."

"If you put in yesterday's statement from what we interpreted as being a teensy-weensy hawkish message from the FOMC with today's firmer GDP number and a bit of an inflation story, it now opens the door further to a September move from a December move. That's really what the market price action is about," said David Ader, fixed income strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

Ader also pointed out that the month-end adjustment for benchmark bond indices will force some investors to buy long-end Treasuries as duration needs will extend.

"So a little bit of a Fed story and some forced buying at the back end of the curve and that results in a flatter curve," he said.

Ahead of the data, both the benchmark 10-year Treasury and the 30-year Treasury bonds were down in price and initially extended those losses after the GDP data as well as first-time applications for state unemployment benefits rising by 12,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 267,000. However, claims remained not too far from their cycle lows.

Following the data, the 10-year Treasury price turned positive, rising 3/32 of a point in price to pull the yield, which moves in the opposite direction, down to 2.26 percent .

The 30-year bond rose 21/32 of a point in price, pushing the yield down to 2.95 percent. Before the data the 30-year bond was trading at a yield of 3.00 percent.

On the shorter end of the yield curve, two-year Treasuries were off just 1/32 of a point in price, yielding 0.7275 percent. Before the data the yield was up to 0.7354 percent. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Peter Galloway and Meredith Mazzilli)