* U.S. Employment Cost Index barely rises in Q2

* Smallest increase in ECI in 33-year history of index

* Argument for Fed September rate rise takes a blow

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. Treasuries rallied on Friday after data showed labor costs in the second quarter rose by the least in the history of the index, putting a dent in the argument for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in September.

Yields spiked downward as prices rallied broadly, from the two-year note through the 30-year bond.

Investors have been building positions that anticipated the Fed will finally raise U.S. interest rates for the first time in nearly ten years, pulling out of its zero interest rate policy as the economy strengthens.

The Employment Cost Index (ECI) rose just 0.2 percent, the U.S. Labor Department reported, marking the smallest increase in the 33-year history of the index that is the broadest measure of labor costs.

"The magnitude of the miss was definitely a bit of a surprise, especially as people were really gearing up for a September (rate) hike. This definitely puts a lower probability on that," said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.

"The fact that most people were not expecting this number to be such a big miss caused them to be caught on the wrong side of the trade and the rally to be bigger than expected. It is really the ECI today rather than other data that is important because the Fed is looking at that number," Sun said.

On the short-end of the U.S. yield curve, the two-year Treasury note yield fell to a low of 0.6610 percent while the price, which moves in the opposite direction, rose 4/32 of a point. Prior to the data the yield was 0.7398 percent.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield fell to a three-week low of 2.2550 percent with the price rising by 17/32 of a point. It had been trading with a yield of 2.2590 percent before the labor data was released.

At the far end of the yield curve, the 30-year Treasury bond yield fell to a fresh two-month nadir of 2.9040 percent in the wake of the data from a yield of 2.9390 percent prior to the data. The price is currently up 29/32 of point. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)