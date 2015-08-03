* 30-yr and 10-yr yields hit two-month lows
* U.S. July ISM data weaker-than-expected
* Wariness ahead of U.S. jobs data caps short-term yield
decline
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 3 U.S. long-dated and benchmark
Treasuries yields hit their lowest levels in two months on
Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data damped
expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates
in September.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
national factory activity fell to 52.7 in July from 53.5 the
month before. The reading was shy of expectations that the pace
would remain unchanged at 53.5, according to a Reuters poll of
economists.
In addition, the employment index slipped to 52.7 from 55.5,
also short of expectations for a reading of 54.7. The Fed is
closely monitoring the U.S. labor market for guidance on when to
start hiking rates.
"The market now is taking score of every single data print
between now and September, and if the balance continues to shift
more toward weaker data than stronger data, it may make
September a coin flip," said George Goncalves, head of U.S.
rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.
The U.S. economy and job market continue to strengthen, the
Fed said last week, leaving the door open for a possible
interest rate hike when central bank policymakers next meet in
September. Rate hikes are expected to hurt bond prices, which
move inversely to yields.
U.S. 30-year yields and benchmark 10-year yields hit their
lowest levels since June 1 of 2.8867 percent and 2.1676 percent,
respectively. Short-dated Treasuries yields also dipped
slightly, with three-year yields hitting their lowest since July
9 at 0.9639 percent.
The move lower in short-dated yields was slight, however,
which analysts attributed to traders' unwillingness to make
major bets ahead of Friday's U.S. July non-farm payrolls data.
Economists expect U.S. employers to have added 223,000 jobs last
month, according to a Reuters poll.
"People will be reluctant to buy (short-dated notes) ahead
of the payroll report," said David Keeble, global head of
interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
9/32 in price to yield 2.17 percent, from a yield of 2.21
percent late Friday. U.S. 30-year bonds were last up
24/32 in price to yield 2.89 percent, from a yield of 2.93
percent late Friday.
U.S. three-year notes were last up 2/32 in price
to yield 0.97 percent, from a yield of 0.99 percent late Friday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last down 0.27 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Grant McCool)