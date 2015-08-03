* 30-year and 10-year yields hit over two-month lows
* U.S. July ISM data weaker than expected
* Weak inflation outlook pushes long-dated yields lower
* Wariness ahead of U.S. jobs data caps short-term yield
decline
(Updates prices, adds analyst comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 3 U.S. benchmark and long-dated
Treasury yields hit their lowest levels in over two months on
Monday on weak U.S. economic data and a muted inflation outlook,
while declines in short-dated yields were limited ahead of a key
U.S. jobs report.
The data on factory output dampened expectations that the
Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in September, while
traders viewed a decline in oil prices to six-month lows as a
disinflationary sign.
Continued concerns over China and Greece's economies also
spurred some safe-haven bids for U.S. Treasuries, analysts said.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity fell to 52.7 in July from 53.5 the
month before. The reading, although above the 50 mark that
indicates expansion, was shy of expectations for a reading of
53.5, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
"I would assume that the odds of a September liftoff are
fading fast," said Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed-income strategist
at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago, with Monday's ISM reading
just the latest in a string of weak U.S. economic data.
He added that longer-dated Treasuries benefited from the
muted inflation picture. Inflation tends to hurt demand for
longer-dated Treasuries since it erodes the value of interest
payouts.
U.S. 30-year yields hit 2.85 percent, their lowest level
since May 29, while benchmark 10-year yields hit 2.14 percent,
their lowest since June 1. Short-dated Treasury yields also
dipped, with three-year yields hitting their lowest since July 9
at 0.96 percent.
The move lower in short-dated yields was slight, however,
which analysts attributed to traders' hesitation to make major
bets ahead of Friday's U.S. July jobs data. Economists expect
U.S. employers to have added 223,000 jobs last month, according
to a Reuters poll.
Short-dated yields are considered most vulnerable to the
Fed's rate hikes.
"The jury is still out somewhat on what the data will look
like between now and the next FOMC meeting" in September, said
Boris Rjavinski, a strategist at UBS in Stamford, Connecticut,
referring to the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 1-15/32
in price to yield 2.85 percent, from a yield of 2.93 percent
late Friday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up
16/32 to yield 2.15 percent, from a yield of 2.21 percent late
Friday.
U.S. three-year notes were last up 1/32 to yield
0.97 percent, from a yield of 0.99 percent late Friday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last down 0.69 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Grant McCool and Leslie
Adler)