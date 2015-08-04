* 10-, 30-year yields edge higher from over two-month lows
* Stability in China shares, oil prices reduces safety bids
* Anticipation ahead of U.S. jobs report keeps trading muted
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 4 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Tuesday after greater price stability in Chinese shares and
oil reduced safe-haven bids, while uncertainty ahead of Friday's
U.S. monthly jobs report limited trading activity.
Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year
bonds, which move inversely to prices, edged higher after
hitting their lowest levels in over two months on Monday.
A rebound in Chinese shares soothed concerns over a recent
plunge in the country's stock market, while a recovery in oil
from a six-month low also alleviated concerns.
"There isn't as much of a safe-haven bid," said Justin
Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
Analysts said trading volumes were light, with traders
seeing little reason to fuel Monday's rally in Treasuries
prices, which was partly in response to weak U.S. manufacturing
data and a muted inflation outlook.
Tuesday's rebound in oil prices contributed to the weakness
in Treasuries prices since higher oil prices tend to indicate
higher inflation, which hurts demand for longer-dated Treasuries
since it erodes the value of interest payouts, analysts said.
Trading activity was limited as traders refrained from
making major bets ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls
report for July, which traders expect will influence the Federal
Reserve's timeline for hiking interest rates.
Economists expect U.S. employers to have added 223,000 jobs
last month, according to a Reuters poll.
The U.S. economy and job market continue to strengthen, the
Fed said last week, leaving the door open for a possible
interest rate hike when central bank policymakers next meet in
September. Rate hikes are expected to hurt bond prices, which
move inversely to yields.
"The jobs report - this one and the next one - will be
looked over very closely," said Lou Brien, market strategist at
DRW Trading in Chicago. Current trading may be "the quiet before
the storm," he said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down
7/32 in price to yield 2.18 percent, from a yield of 2.15
percent late Monday. U.S. 30-year bonds were last
down 8/32 in price to yield 2.87 percent, from a yield of 2.86
percent late Monday.
Three-year notes were last down 2/32 to yield 1
percent, from a yield of 0.97 percent late Monday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last up 0.16 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)