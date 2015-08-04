* Fed's Lockhart renews expectations for Sept. rate hike
* Profit-taking ahead of U.S. July jobs report hurts prices
* Benchmark yields rise after hitting over two-month low
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 4 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday after comments from a top Federal Reserve official
revived expectations that the central bank would hike interest
rates in September, while profit-taking ahead of a key U.S. jobs
report also weighed on prices.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart has said it would take
"significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him to not
support a rate hike in September, according to the Wall Street
Journal.
Lockhart is considered a centrist on the Fed's
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee and is one of the
five regional bank presidents who has a vote on the panel this
year.
Lockhart's comments pushed yields on Treasury notes and
bonds maturing between 2-30 years to session highs. Benchmark
10-year yields hit a session high of 2.22 percent after hitting
a more than two-month low of 2.14 percent on Monday. Yields move
inversely to prices.
"Lockhart is more of a moderate, and that probably has more
to do with the reaction in the bond market than anything," said
Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis,
Tennessee, in reference to the impact of Lockhart's comments.
Analysts said the comments renewed expectations that the Fed
would hike rates in September. Recent weakness in U.S. economic
data, including data on July 31 showing labor costs rose in the
second quarter by the smallest margin on record, had led some to
believe the Fed would delay hiking.
Traders also sold Treasuries to collect profits after
Monday's rally in prices as a precautionary measure ahead of
Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report for July, analysts said.
Economists expect U.S. employers to have added 223,000 jobs
last month, according to a Reuters poll. Traders expect the
report to influence the Fed's timeline for hiking interest
rates.
"We're going into the employment report, so that kind of
motivated some people to take chips off the table," said Kim
Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action
Economics in San Francisco.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down
17/32 in price to yield 2.21 percent, from a yield of 2.15
percent late Monday. U.S. 30-year bonds were last
down 22/32 in price to yield 2.90 percent, from a yield of 2.86
percent late Monday.
Three-year notes were last down 7/32 to yield
1.06 percent, from a yield of 0.97 percent late Monday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last down 0.20 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Cynthia Osterman)