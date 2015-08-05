* U.S. ADP data weaker-than-expected
* U.S. ISM non-manufacturing data beats expectations
* Skepticism for September rate hike pushes longer-dated
yields up
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Wednesday, with longer-dated yields rising more than short-dated
yields after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data kindled
skepticism that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates in
September. Yields also followed European yields higher on strong
data in the region.
Traders implemented a "curve steepener" trade by putting
greater selling pressure on longer-dated Treasuries than on
shorter-dated notes after data showed U.S. private employers
hired 185,000 workers in July, the smallest increase since
April.
The data reduced expectations for a strong jobs reading in
the government's payrolls report due on Friday, and likewise
reduced some expectations that the Fed would be able to raise
rates as early as September.
"The steepening today is partially helped by the
weaker-than-expected ADP data," said Robbert van Batenburg,
director of market strategy at Societe Generale in New York.
The skepticism that the U.S. central bank would be able to
move in September came despite comments from Atlanta Fed
President Dennis Lockhart on Tuesday, who said it would take
"significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him to not
support a rate hike in September, according to the Wall Street
Journal.
U.S. yields also followed European yields higher, which rose
on the back of data showing euro zone business growth
accelerated at the end of last month as companies largely put
the Greek debt crisis behind them, suggesting the bloc's
economic recovery is on track.
Benchmark 10-year German Bund yields rose to
0.76 percent, the highest level since July 23, from 0.64 percent
the previous session.
"Strong data in Europe ... that's certainly weighing on the
back end of Treasuries," said Edward Acton, in reference to
30-year Treasury prices. Bond prices move inversely to yields.
Data showing the pace of growth in the U.S. service sector
surged in July to its best level in a decade, led by sharp
increases in business activity, employment and new orders, also
weighed on Treasuries prices and sent yields higher.
U.S. 30-year Treasury prices were last down 1-9/32
to yield 2.96 percent, from a yield of 2.89 percent
late on Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last
down 17/32 in price to yield 2.27 percent, from a yield of 2.21
percent late on Tuesday.
Two-year notes were last down 1/32 in price to
yield 0.74 percent, from a yield of 0.73 percent late on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)