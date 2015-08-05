* U.S. ADP data weaker than expected

* U.S. ISM non-manufacturing data beats expectations

* ADP data, comments from Fed's Powell kindle skepticism over September rate hike (Updates prices, adds comments)

NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, with those on longer-dated debt rising more than short-dated yields after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data kindled skepticism that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates in September.

Traders implemented a "curve steepener" trade by putting greater selling pressure on longer-dated Treasuries than on shorter-dated notes after data showed U.S. private employers hired 185,000 workers in July, the smallest increase since April.

The data reduced expectations for a strong jobs reading in the government's payrolls report due on Friday, and likewise reduced some expectations that the Fed would be able to raise rates as early as September.

"The ADP data weighed on expectations for a Fed rate hike in September," said Stan Shipley, bond strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.

In addition, Fed Governor Jerome Powell told CNBC that Fed policymakers had not yet decided whether to raise interest rates next month, which appeared to contradict more hawkish comments the previous day by a fellow Fed official.

Benchmark 10-year yields hit a nearly one-week high of 2.29 percent.

German yields rose on data showing euro zone business growth accelerated at the end of last month as companies largely put the Greek debt crisis behind them, suggesting the bloc's economic recovery is on track.

Benchmark 10-year German Bund yields rose to 0.76 percent, the highest level since July 23, from 0.64 percent the previous session.

Data showing the pace of growth in the U.S. service sector surged in July to its best level in a decade, led by sharp increases in business activity, employment and new orders, also weighed on Treasuries prices and sent yields higher.

While the data was strong, analysts said traders remained cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which is expected to influence the Fed's timeline for raising rates.

"People don't want to position themselves too far one way because Friday looms," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

U.S. 30-year Treasury prices were last down 1-3/32 to yield 2.94 percent, from a yield of 2.89 percent late on Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 15/32 in price to yield 2.27 percent, from 2.21 percent late on Tuesday.

Two-year notes were mostly flat in price to yield 0.73 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)