* Traders prepare for U.S. July non-farm payrolls data
* Oil price decline boosts 30-yr Treasury prices
* U.S. share weakness fuels safe-haven bids
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 6 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Thursday after traders who had sold U.S. government debt earlier
this week reversed those trades on caution ahead of a key U.S.
jobs report, while reduced inflation fears also supported
long-dated Treasuries prices.
Traders and analysts are awaiting the government's July U.S.
non-farm payrolls report due Friday, which economists polled by
Reuters expect to show U.S. employers added 223,000 jobs last
month. The report is expected to influence the timing of the
Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike in nearly a decade.
The gains in Treasuries prices showed traders neutralizing
positions after selling Treasuries earlier this week. Benchmark
10-year yields and 30-year yields, which move inversely to
prices, hit their lowest levels in over two months on Monday of
2.14 percent and 2.85 percent, respectively.
"People are making sure they square ahead of this number,
because this number really looms large," said David Coard, head
of sales and trading at Williams Capital in New York.
Analysts have said the jobs report will be crucial to the
Fed's view on whether to hike rates as early as September. Rate
hikes are expected to hurt bond prices.
Analysts said Thursday that a dip in oil prices to near
multi-month lows also boosted 30-year Treasury prices. Declining
oil prices suggest lower inflation, which benefits longer-dated
Treasuries prices since it preserves the value of interest
payouts.
Weakness in U.S. share prices also fueled some safe-haven
bids for Treasuries, analysts said.
"No fixed income investor is incented to make big moves
ahead of the non-farm payrolls report, so we're going to be
subject to what's happening in other markets," said Jim Vogel,
an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis,
Tennessee, in reference to the influence of lower oil and U.S.
share prices on Treasuries.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last up
26/32 in price to yield 2.90 percent compared with a yield of
2.94 percent late Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year notes
were last up 9/32 in price to yield 2.24 percent, compared with
a yield of 2.27 percent late Wednesday.
Three-year notes were last up 2/32 in price to
yield 1.06 percent, down from a yield of 1.08 percent late
Wednesday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last down 0.26 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)