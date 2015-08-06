* Traders prepare for U.S. July non-farm payrolls data

* Oil price decline boosts 30-yr Treasury prices

* U.S. share weakness fuels safe-haven bids

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Aug 6 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday after traders who had sold U.S. government debt earlier this week reversed those trades on caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, while reduced inflation fears also supported long-dated Treasuries prices.

Traders and analysts are awaiting the government's July U.S. non-farm payrolls report due Friday, which economists polled by Reuters expect to show U.S. employers added 223,000 jobs last month. The report is expected to influence the timing of the Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike in nearly a decade.

The gains in Treasuries prices showed traders neutralizing positions after selling Treasuries earlier this week. Benchmark 10-year yields and 30-year yields, which move inversely to prices, hit their lowest levels in over two months on Monday of 2.14 percent and 2.85 percent, respectively.

"People are making sure they square ahead of this number, because this number really looms large," said David Coard, head of sales and trading at Williams Capital in New York.

Analysts have said the jobs report will be crucial to the Fed's view on whether to hike rates as early as September. Rate hikes are expected to hurt bond prices.

Analysts said Thursday that a dip in oil prices to near multi-month lows also boosted 30-year Treasury prices. Declining oil prices suggest lower inflation, which benefits longer-dated Treasuries prices since it preserves the value of interest payouts.

Weakness in U.S. share prices also fueled some safe-haven bids for Treasuries, analysts said.

"No fixed income investor is incented to make big moves ahead of the non-farm payrolls report, so we're going to be subject to what's happening in other markets," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee, in reference to the influence of lower oil and U.S. share prices on Treasuries.

U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last up 26/32 in price to yield 2.90 percent compared with a yield of 2.94 percent late Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 9/32 in price to yield 2.24 percent, compared with a yield of 2.27 percent late Wednesday.

Three-year notes were last up 2/32 in price to yield 1.06 percent, down from a yield of 1.08 percent late Wednesday.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down 0.26 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)