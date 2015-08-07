* 5-yr/30-yr Treasuries yield spread tightest since April
* U.S. employers add 215,000 jobs in July
* Data reinforces view that Fed will opt for Sept rate hike
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 7 U.S. short-dated Treasuries
yields rose slightly while longer-dated yields fell on Friday
after data showed U.S. employment rose at a solid clip in July,
reinforcing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates in September.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 215,000 last month as a pickup
in construction and manufacturing employment offset further
declines in the mining sector, the U.S. Labor Department said.
The unemployment rate held at a seven-year low of 5.3 percent.
The "curve flattener" trade of slightly higher short-term
yields and lower long-term yields showed traders leaning toward
the view that the Fed is on track to raise interest rates for
the first time in nearly a decade next month, analysts said.
U.S. 30-year yields hit 2.82 percent, their lowest level in
over three months. The yield looked set for its biggest one-day
decline in about a month. The yield spread between five-year and
30-year Treasuries was at 125 basis points after the data,
marking the tightest spread since April. Bond yields move
inversely to prices.
"It's becoming fairly clear that the Fed is going to raise
rates in September," said Michael Temple, portfolio manager at
Pioneer Investments in Boston.
The curve has flattened since short-dated prices are
expected to weaken once the Fed raises rates, while the lower
inflation expected to come with rate hikes is beneficial to
longer-dated Treasuries since it preserves the value of interest
payouts.
Analysts also said that the move higher in short-dated
yields was minimal since those yields had already risen
considerably in recent weeks. Two-year yields hit a session high
of 0.75 percent, which remained below a more than four-year high
of 0.77 percent touched in mid-June.
Short-term notes "had already priced in the likelihood of a
(Fed) tightening," said Jonathan Lewis, chief investment officer
at Samson Capital Advisors in New York.
In the wake of the payrolls report, there was also increased
speculation that a Fed rate increase would be a "dovish hike,"
which means the U.S. central bank would make forecasts or
comments, or both, to anchor the notion that it will raise rates
at a gradual pace.
U.S. 30-year bonds were last up 1-22/32 in price
to yield 2.82 percent, from 2.91 percent late Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 17/32 in
price to yield 2.17 percent, from a yield of 2.23 percent late
Thursday.
