By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Aug 10 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, weighed down by equities rallies on Wall Street and elsewhere as investors eyed possible new policy stimulus to battle China's stock slump and readied for sales of new U.S. government debt.

Coming off a seven-session losing streak, U.S. stock prices were up 1 percent on news of a $37.2 billion acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway and poor economic data out of China, which added pressure for further economic stimulus.

China's producer prices in July hit their lowest point since late 2009, during the aftermath of the global financial crisis, and have been sliding continuously for more than three years. Exports tumbled 8.3 percent in the same month.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, rose 3.16 points or 0.75 percent, to 425.19 as investors bet China will expand pro-growth policies.

"There is a bit of a risk-on sentiment," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. "We also have auction concessions being priced in, particularly in the longer dated 10-year and 30-year maturities."

The U.S. Treasury this week is scheduled to sell $64 billion of notes and bonds in a quarterly refunding, which often chills trading in the secondary market. An auction of $24 billion of 10-year notes is set for Wednesday, with $16 billion of 30-year bonds due to be sold on Thursday.

Analysts said positioning ahead of the auctions was temporarily muting investing based on widely expected interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve that would be the first in nearly a decade. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Monday that U.S. price inflation was only temporarily "very low" due in part to commodity prices, while the U.S. economy has nearly achieved full employment. Prices reacted little to his comments. "Fischer did not provide any new substantive information to the market, which is already anticipating a September hike," said Lyngen.

Price gains were biggest among long-dated Treasuries, with the 30-year bond declining more than 1 point and yielding as much as 2.885 percent.

The 10-year note fell 13/32 to yield 2.2215 percent, while the 3-year was off 1/32 in price and yielding 1.0707 percent.

(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)