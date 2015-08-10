* Treasury 30-year off more than 1 point

* Wall St gains top 1 percent after seven losing sessions

* Treasury selling $64 bln of notes, bonds (Adds late prices, auction details, Fed speaker and curve steepening)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Aug 10 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, weighed down by equities rallies on Wall Street and elsewhere as investors bet on possible new policy stimulus to battle China's stock slump and readied for sales of new U.S. government debt.

Coming off a seven-session losing streak, U.S. stock prices rose more than 1 percent on news of a $37.2 billion acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway and poor economic data out of China, which added pressure for further economic stimulus.

China's producer prices have been sliding continuously for more than three years, and in July hit their lowest point since late 2009, during the aftermath of the global financial crisis. Exports tumbled 8.3 percent in the same month.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, rose nearly 5 points, or 1.1 percent.

"There is a bit of a risk-on sentiment," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. "We also have auction concessions being priced in, particularly in the longer dated 10-year and 30-year maturities."

The U.S. Treasury this week is scheduled to sell $64 billion of notes and bonds in a quarterly refunding, which often chills secondary market trading. An auction of $24 billion of 10-year notes is set for Wednesday, with $16 billion of 30-year bonds due to be sold on Thursday.

On Monday, Treasury sold at auction $24 billion of 3-month bills at a discount rate of 0.125 percent and another $24 billion of 6-month bills at 0.245 percent.

Caution ahead of the auctions was temporarily muting investing based, with investors anticipating the first interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in nearly a decade, said Larry Dyer, interest rate strategist at HSBC Securities.

Prices did not react when Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said U.S. price inflation was only temporarily "very low", while the U.S. economy has nearly achieved full employment. "Fischer did not provide any new substantive information to the market, which is already anticipating a September hike," said Lyngen.

Separately, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said the first rate hikes were near.

Treasury price declines were biggest among long maturities, with the 30-year bond last off 1 and 20/32 in price after yielding as much as 2.908 percent. The 10-year note fell 18/32 to yield 2.2395 percent, while the 3-year was off 1/32 in price and yielding 1.0707 percent.

The 5-year to 30-year yield curve steepened on Monday, increasing 3.30 to nearly 128 basis points, after flattening on Friday to its smallest differential since April. U.S. jobs data on Friday boosted conviction the Fed will next month start raising rates. (Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay and David Gregorio)