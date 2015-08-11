* Yuan cut seen slowing Fed rate-hike launch
* Safety bid boosts high-quality debt
* Long bond yield touches low last seen in May
* Stocks slump more than 1 percent
(Adds late prices, auction results)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Aug 11 U.S. Treasury yields tumbled to
multimonth lows on Tuesday as a surprise currency devaluation by
China touched off safety buying and speculation that Federal
Reserve policymakers will delay raising U.S. interest rates.
China's 2 percent devaluation, which the central bank called
a "one-off depreciation," knocked the yuan to a near three-year
low against the dollar and rattled Wall Street and other stock
markets in Europe and Asia.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 1.25 percent and Wall Street was down
around 1.5 percent in late activity.
German Bunds, British gilts and other high-quality bonds
drew investors worried about a possible currency war and fallout
for the global economy. The 10-year Bund's yield
fell 5 basis points to 0.64 percent.
Coming off a day of price declines with traders focused on
auctions of new government debt, Treasury price gains on Tuesday
were strongest among longer maturities.
The 30-year bond climbed well over 2 full basis
points in price and was last up 1-30/32 to yield 2.8062, a level
last touched on May 4.
"People seem to be trading this as a reason for Fed delay,"
said Michael Wallace, global market strategist at Action
Economics in San Francisco. "This puts the Fed tightening
horizon back on the table in terms of discussion."
The Fed has been largely seen as ending an era of near-zero
short-term rates sometime in 2015, with a first hike in almost a
decade possibly coming in September.
But policymakers, who appear to be focused on U.S. labor
conditions and inflation as key prompts for launching rate
increases, may delay out of concern of hurting global economic
growth.
Treasuries briefly trimmed gains when the government
reported U.S. non-farm productivity as rebounding in the second
quarter, but the data came with a weak underlying trend
suggesting inflation could accelerate more than economists have
anticipated.
The benchmark Treasury 10-year note was last up
27/32 and last yielded 2.1391 percent after closing on Monday at
2.238 percent. It had traded up over 1 full point and yielded as
little as 2.1140 percent, its lowest since June 1.
The 7-year was up 20/32 in price, carrying a yield
of 1.8894 percent that was last seen in late June.
Separately, the Treasury Department sold $24 billion of
three-year notes, with indirect bidders purchasing their highest
share in more than 5-1/2 years. The deal had a high yield of
1.013 percent.
(Additional Reporting By Richard Leong in New York; Editing by
Alan Crosby and Jonathan Oatis)