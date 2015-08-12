* Benchmark 10-year yield touches 3-month low
* Yuan at 4-year low, China fuels fear of currency war
* Traders pull back bets on Sept rate hike
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Aug 12 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Wednesday, with yields on benchmark 10-year notes brushing a
three-month low as China again shook world markets by pushing
down the value of the yuan for a second day.
Wednesday's declines took the yuan to a four-year low,
fueled fears of currency wars and knocked down stock markets,
while encouraging buying of German, U.S. and other top-quality
government debt.
Yields on 2-year German debt went to a new low of minus 0.29
percent, while Wall Street was off more than 1
percent in early trading. The MSCI world equity index
declined 1.38 percent.
"China has been lingering as a problem and has now broken
the camel's back," said analyst Justin Lederer at Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York. "People will be keeping a closer eye on
every move in China, in the currency, in all their data."
Analysts said the possible effect on the world economy from
China's economic struggles, including a big drop in exports, may
delay interest rate hikes by Federal Reserve policymakers.
Short-term U.S. interest rates markets signaled traders see
no more than a 40 percent chance the U.S. central bank would
raise rates at its Sept. 16-17 meeting. That compares to Friday,
after a solid July jobs report, when traders had priced in just
above a 50-percent probability.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield on Wednesday fell as low as
2.045 percent, the smallest since early May and
below a 200-day moving average.
Prices for the 10-year note recovered some as traders
readied for a $24 billion auction of the maturity later on
Wednesday. It was last yielding 2.096 percent, reflecting a
price gain of 12/32.
The 30-year Treasury was last up 20/32 and
yielding 2.7767 percent, a level last seen April 29.
The 10-year's low market yields may dull demand at the U.S.
Treasury auction, analysts said, but the sale should go well
since U.S. interest rates are substantially higher than
comparable rates in other big economies.
"The comparative yield between the U.S. and developed market
peers has long given foreign bidders good reason to own a U.S.
interest rate. UK Gilts are yielding 1.80 percent at the 10-year
space, while German Bunds yield 62.8 (basis points)," BMO
analyst Neil Bouhan told clients.
(Additional Reporting By Richard Leong in New York; Editing by
Nick Zieminski)