* China moves to calm shaken markets
* U.S. retail sales data hint at Fed hike
* Traders watch 30-year bond auction
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Thursday as global markets steadied on Chinese reassurances
there was no reason for the yuan to drop further and strong U.S.
retail sales data lifted expectations that policymakers will
soon raise interest rates.
As the yuan slid for a third straight day, the People's Bank
of China said a strong economic environment, a sustained trade
surplus, sound fiscal position and deep foreign exchange
reserves provided "strong support" for the exchange rate.
China's move to devalue the yuan on Tuesday by pushing its
official guidance rate down 2 percent shook global markets and
supercharged demand for Treasuries and other safe-haven assets.
Markets on Thursday perked up, with European stocks rising
and the MSCI world equity index increasing 0.14
points, or 0.03 percent, to 420.01.
As investors shifted to riskier holdings, yields on German
Bunds and other top-quality government bonds rose. German
10-year bond yields were 4 basis points higher at 0.64 percent
.
Yields on the comparable 10-year U.S. Treasury
were last up 4 basis points at 2.1677 percent, reflecting a
price gain of 9/32.
The 30-year Treasury was off 11/32 in price and
yielding 2.8374 percent ahead of government auction of $16
billion of 30-year bonds later on Thursday.
Treasury yields also got a lift from a government report
that retail sales rose 0.6 percent in July. The data suggested
solid U.S economic momentum and should fuel expectations of a
Federal Reserve interest rate hike as early as next month.
Trading in Treasuries was moderate, in part because of
Thursday's long bond auction, the last leg of this week's sale
by the U.S. Treasury of $64 billion of debt, according to Guy
Haselmann, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Scotiabank in
New York.
The Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $24 billion in
10-year notes to weak demand, resulting in it paying a higher
yield to investors than the market expected, according to
Treasury data.
"I think the auction will go just fine," said Haselmann, who
sees sputtering global growth and inflation trends as making
long maturity bonds more attractive than shorter ones.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)