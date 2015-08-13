* China moves to calm shaken markets

* U.S. retail sales data hint at Fed hike

* Traders watch 30-year bond auction

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday as global markets steadied on Chinese reassurances there was no reason for the yuan to drop further and strong U.S. retail sales data lifted expectations that policymakers will soon raise interest rates.

As the yuan slid for a third straight day, the People's Bank of China said a strong economic environment, a sustained trade surplus, sound fiscal position and deep foreign exchange reserves provided "strong support" for the exchange rate.

China's move to devalue the yuan on Tuesday by pushing its official guidance rate down 2 percent shook global markets and supercharged demand for Treasuries and other safe-haven assets.

Markets on Thursday perked up, with European stocks rising and the MSCI world equity index increasing 0.14 points, or 0.03 percent, to 420.01.

As investors shifted to riskier holdings, yields on German Bunds and other top-quality government bonds rose. German 10-year bond yields were 4 basis points higher at 0.64 percent .

Yields on the comparable 10-year U.S. Treasury were last up 4 basis points at 2.1677 percent, reflecting a price gain of 9/32.

The 30-year Treasury was off 11/32 in price and yielding 2.8374 percent ahead of government auction of $16 billion of 30-year bonds later on Thursday.

Treasury yields also got a lift from a government report that retail sales rose 0.6 percent in July. The data suggested solid U.S economic momentum and should fuel expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike as early as next month.

Trading in Treasuries was moderate, in part because of Thursday's long bond auction, the last leg of this week's sale by the U.S. Treasury of $64 billion of debt, according to Guy Haselmann, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Scotiabank in New York.

The Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $24 billion in 10-year notes to weak demand, resulting in it paying a higher yield to investors than the market expected, according to Treasury data.

"I think the auction will go just fine," said Haselmann, who sees sputtering global growth and inflation trends as making long maturity bonds more attractive than shorter ones. (Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)