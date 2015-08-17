* NY manufacturing activity weakest since 2009 * Low inflation concerns weigh as oil prices slump * Fed meeting minutes, CPI data on Wednesday in focus (Updates prices, adds quote) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 17 U.S. Treasury prices gained on Monday after data showing manufacturing activity in New York state plunged in August to its weakest since 2009, raising concerns the weakness may weigh on broader U.S. economic growth indicators. The New York Fed's Empire State general business conditions index tumbled from 3.86 in July to -14.92 in August, its lowest since April 2009, due to steep drops in new orders and shipments. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise to 5.00 this month. A reading above zero indicates expansion. "Some people are talking about it in regards to what this means for the broader manufacturing indexes at the beginning of next month," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. Light trading volumes were seen exacerbating the price action. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 13/32 in price to yield 2.15 percent, down from 2.18 percent before the data. Slowing growth could complicate the Federal Reserve's ability to raise interest rates, which many economists and investors see as most likely to begin at the U.S. central bank's September meeting. Low inflation, which has worsened in recent weeks as oil prices continue to decline, is also problematic for the Fed. U.S. crude fell to near 6-1/2-year lows on Monday. The next major focus for investors will be U.S. consumer price data for July, due on Wednesday morning. The Fed will also release minutes from its July meeting on Wednesday afternoon. Investors will evaluate the minutes for any new signs that Fed members were concerned about low inflation, even before the more recent decline. They will also look for new information on how the Fed sees global risks to the economy, though the minutes won't capture last week's surprise devaluation of the Chinese yuan. "The market reaction Wednesday afternoon is going to be any highlights that seem to indicate that they were concerned at the end of July about China in equal amounts to, or possibly a shade more, than they were in June," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "If that happens we'll get rates lower and/or possibly steeper, because it's not that the Fed will have said anything different, but it's possible there's a different takeaway," Vogel said. (Editing by Chris Reese and James Dalgleish)