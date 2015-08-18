* Housing starts rise to a near 8-yr high
* Fed meeting minutes in focus on Wednesday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 18 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday after data showed that U.S. housing starts rose to a
near eight-year high in July, bolstering the view that the
Federal Reserve is closer to raising interest rates as the
economy shows solid growth.
Housing starts have now been above a one million-unit pace
for four straight months.
"It's a solid number, its consistent with the tone of
underlying improvement in the housing market," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New
York.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in July that the economy faces
constraints from an underperforming housing market.
Benchmark 10-year note yields were last 2.19
percent, up from 2.17 percent before the data.
Investors are focused on the release on Wednesday of the
minutes from the Fed's July meeting, which will be evaluated for
any new signs that the U.S. central bank is likely to raise
interest rates in September.
Many investors and economists see the Fed as most likely to
make the first hike next month as the labor market continues to
improve.
A discussion of tools the Fed has to help manage an interest
rate hike in the July meeting minutes may be viewed as a
indication that they are closer to raising rates, said Goldberg.
"I think what we are going to see is how close they are to
actually raising rates, and that could come off as quite
hawkish," Goldberg said.
Some see low inflation, however, as potentially complicating
a rate hike.
Consumer price data for July is due to be released on
Wednesday morning. It is expected to show that the Consumer
Price Index rose 0.2 percent in the past year, according to the
median estimate of 51 economists polled by Reuters.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)