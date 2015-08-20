* Fed minutes offer no firm clue on rate hike timing
* Benchmark 10-year note yields lowest in a week
* Inflation concerns rise as oil prices plunge
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 20 U.S. Treasury yields fell
Thursday to their lowest in a week after minutes from the
Federal Reserve's most recent meeting offered no firm indication
of how soon the Fed may raise interest rates and reducing
expectations of a rate hike next month.
U.S. central bank officials widely agreed last month the
economy was nearing the point where rates should move higher,
but worried lagging inflation and a weak global economy posed
too big a risk to commit to "liftoff."
"The thought is that the Fed is not going to move in the
September meeting. They really did not put forth an exact
timeline and people had really felt that the Fed was going to
telegraph the rate hike," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president
in fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 5/32 in
price to yield 2.11 percent. The yields have fallen from 2.50
percent in mid-June.
Short-term U.S. interest rates in the over-the-counter
market on Thursday hinted traders saw a one-in-three chance the
Fed would raise interest rates in September. A week ago, they
implied a 48 percent chance of a September rate hike.
Three-month overnight indexed swap rates
implied traders priced in a 32 percent chance
of a Fed rate increase, little changed from late on Wednesday,
according to Tullett Prebon data.
Concerns about low inflation have increased as oil prices
plunged to 6-1/2 year lows. U.S. crude oil prices fell to almost
$40 a barrel Thursday, their lowest since 2009, as supplies rose
in North America and the Middle East, filling stockpiles to
record levels.
U.S. data on Thursday also showed that the number of
Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly rose last week.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)