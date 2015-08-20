* Fed minutes offer no firm clue on rate hike timing * Benchmark 10-year note yields lowest in a week * Inflation concerns rise as oil prices plunge By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 20 U.S. Treasury yields fell Thursday to their lowest in a week after minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting offered no firm indication of how soon the Fed may raise interest rates and reducing expectations of a rate hike next month. U.S. central bank officials widely agreed last month the economy was nearing the point where rates should move higher, but worried lagging inflation and a weak global economy posed too big a risk to commit to "liftoff." "The thought is that the Fed is not going to move in the September meeting. They really did not put forth an exact timeline and people had really felt that the Fed was going to telegraph the rate hike," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 5/32 in price to yield 2.11 percent. The yields have fallen from 2.50 percent in mid-June. Short-term U.S. interest rates in the over-the-counter market on Thursday hinted traders saw a one-in-three chance the Fed would raise interest rates in September. A week ago, they implied a 48 percent chance of a September rate hike. Three-month overnight indexed swap rates implied traders priced in a 32 percent chance of a Fed rate increase, little changed from late on Wednesday, according to Tullett Prebon data. Concerns about low inflation have increased as oil prices plunged to 6-1/2 year lows. U.S. crude oil prices fell to almost $40 a barrel Thursday, their lowest since 2009, as supplies rose in North America and the Middle East, filling stockpiles to record levels. U.S. data on Thursday also showed that the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)