(Adds details on TIPS auction and economic data, updates
prices)
* Fed minutes offer no firm clue on rate hike timing
* Inflation concerns rise as oil prices plunge
* Treasury sells 5-yr TIPS to record demand
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 20 U.S. Treasury yields fell
Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent
meeting offered no firm indication of how soon the Fed may raise
interest rates and reducing expectations of a rate hike next
month.
U.S. central bank officials widely agreed last month the
economy was nearing the point where rates should move higher,
but worried lagging inflation and a weak global economy posed
too big a risk to commit to "liftoff."
"The thought is that the Fed is not going to move in the
September meeting. They really did not put forth an exact
timeline and people had really felt that the Fed was going to
telegraph the rate hike," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president
in fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 11/32 in
price to yield 2.09 percent. The yields have fallen from 2.50
percent in mid-June.
Short-term U.S. interest rates in the over-the-counter
market on Thursday hinted traders saw a one-in-three chance the
Fed would raise interest rates in September. A week ago, they
implied a 48 percent chance of a September rate hike.
Concerns about low inflation have increased as oil prices
plunge to 6-1/2 year lows. U.S. crude oil prices fell to almost
$40 a barrel Thursday, their lowest since 2009, before turning
higher on news of the first hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic
season.
Inflation concerns, however, did not dent demand for new
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.
The U.S. Treasury Department sold $16 billion of five-year
TIPS to record investor demand as the sector's recent rout
enticed bargain-minded participants to the auction.
Data also reflected a still strengthening U.S. economy.
U.S. home resales rose to a near 8-1/2-year high in July and
factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region picked up this
month, fresh signs of steady economic growth that likely keeps
the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates this year.
The Treasury will sell $90 billion in new coupon-bearing
debt next week, including $26 billion in two-year notes, $35
billion in five-year notes and $29 billion in seven-year notes.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Grant McCool)