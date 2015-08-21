* Month-end extensions likely to keep bonds bid
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 21 U.S. Treasuries were steady on
Friday and were poised to end the week stronger after minutes
from the Federal Reserve's most recent policymaking meeting
didn't indicate that the Fed is likely to begin raising interest
rates next month.
A dovish interpretation of the U.S. central bank's July
meeting minutes, and concerns about low inflation as crude oil
falls to 6-1/2 year lows, have added a bid for U.S. debt this
week.
Investors will closely evaluate a speech by Fed Vice Chair
Stanley Fischer at Jackson Hole on Aug. 29 for clues on whether
a rate increase in September is likely.
The employment report for August, to be released next month,
will also be crucial, coming ahead of the Fed meeting in
September.
"The September rate hike is still possible, but you're not
going to get a better feel on that until you see the employment
report," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at
Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes last yielded 2.08
percent, down from 2.20 percent last Friday.
Large index extensions heading into month-end and concerns
about tumbling stock markets may keep yields low.
"Month-end is a week from Monday and there's a large
extension for Treasuries, so I think they will stay bid,"
Comiskey said.
The Treasury will also sell $90 billion in new
coupon-bearing debt next week, including $26 billion in two-year
notes, $35 billion in five-year notes and $29 billion in
seven-year notes.
