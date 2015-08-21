* Month-end extensions likely to keep bonds bid By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 21 U.S. Treasuries were steady on Friday and were poised to end the week stronger after minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policymaking meeting didn't indicate that the Fed is likely to begin raising interest rates next month. A dovish interpretation of the U.S. central bank's July meeting minutes, and concerns about low inflation as crude oil falls to 6-1/2 year lows, have added a bid for U.S. debt this week. Investors will closely evaluate a speech by Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer at Jackson Hole on Aug. 29 for clues on whether a rate increase in September is likely. The employment report for August, to be released next month, will also be crucial, coming ahead of the Fed meeting in September. "The September rate hike is still possible, but you're not going to get a better feel on that until you see the employment report," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes last yielded 2.08 percent, down from 2.20 percent last Friday. Large index extensions heading into month-end and concerns about tumbling stock markets may keep yields low. "Month-end is a week from Monday and there's a large extension for Treasuries, so I think they will stay bid," Comiskey said. The Treasury will also sell $90 billion in new coupon-bearing debt next week, including $26 billion in two-year notes, $35 billion in five-year notes and $29 billion in seven-year notes. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)