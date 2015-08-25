* Longer-dated U.S. yields book biggest rise since March * Housing, consumer confidence data signal steady U.S. growth * U.S. $26 billion two-year note supply draws poor demand * Bond market volatility highest in five months - BAML (Updates market action, adds quotes) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. Treasuries prices sagged on Tuesday as China's lowering of interest rates and required bank reserves reduced investor anxiety and sparked selling of U.S. government bonds and other safe-haven assets. The benchmark 10-year yield recorded its sharpest one-day rise since early March. It had been on track for its biggest one-day jump in two years but retreated from its session peak as a rally on Wall Street faded in late trading. Encouraging data on domestic housing and consumer confidence helped revive some bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by year-end. A few well-known investors including Ray Dalio, however, warned the Fed will hurt the global economy if it ends its near-zero rate policy. "The People's Bank of China move has benefited the stock market and pulled some of the safe-haven bids out of the bond market," Larry Milstein, head of U.S. government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York. The latest bout of investor jitters has touched off bond market volatility, as measured by Bank of America Merrill Lynch's MOVE indexes , to the highest levels in five months. It is unclear whether China's latest step would stop a domestic stock market plunge that has spread to other markets, analysts said. "I don't think we are necessarily done. They have more capacity for more easing," said Anthony Valeri, fixed income strategist at LPL Financial in San Diego. The global market turmoil may force Fed policymakers to abandon plans to raise rates at their September meeting, analysts said. On the supply front, the Treasury Department sold $26 billion two-year notes to tepid demand. It will sell $13 billion in two-year floating-rate notes and $35 billion in five-year fixed-rate debt on Wednesday. On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes fell 1 point in price for a yield of 2.133 percent, while the 30-year bond shed 2-18/32 points in price with its yield at 2.846 percent, up nearly 13 basis points for its largest one-day jump since May. Major U.S. stock indexes were up at least 1 percent as prices on oil and other key commodities recovered from multi-year lows. The bond market selloff accelerated after data showed slighter faster U.S. home appreciation in June and a rebound in new home sales in July. The Conference Board said its barometer on U.S. consumer confidence rose its strongest level since January. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)