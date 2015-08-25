* Housing, consumer confidence data signal steady U.S.
growth
* Bond yields retreat from highs as Wall Street rally fades
* U.S. $26 billion two-year note supply draws poor demand
* Bond market volatility highest in five months - BAML
(Updates market action after Wall Street close)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. Treasuries prices sagged
on Tuesday as China's lowering of interest rates and required
bank reserves reduced investor anxiety and sparked selling of
U.S. government bonds and other safe-haven assets.
The benchmark 10-year yield recorded its sharpest one-day
rise in six weeks. It had been on track for its biggest one-day
jump in two years but retreated from its session peak as Wall
Street swung into the red in late trading.
Encouraging data on domestic housing and consumer confidence
helped revive some bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates by year-end. A few well-known investors including Ray
Dalio, however, warned the Fed will hurt the global economy if
it ends its near-zero rate policy.
"The People's Bank of China move has benefited the stock
market and pulled some of the safe-haven bids out of the bond
market," said Larry Milstein, head of U.S. government and agency
trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York.
The latest bout of investor jitters has touched off bond
market volatility, as measured by Bank of America Merrill
Lynch's MOVE indexes , to the highest
levels in five months.
It was unclear whether China's latest step would stop a
domestic stock market plunge that has spread to other markets,
analysts said.
"I don't think we are necessarily done. They have capacity
for more easing," said Anthony Valeri, fixed income strategist
at LPL Financial in San Diego.
The global market turmoil may force Fed policymakers to
abandon plans to raise rates at their September meeting,
analysts said.
On the supply front, the Treasury Department sold $26
billion in two-year notes to tepid demand. It will sell $13
billion in two-year floating-rate notes and $35 billion in
five-year fixed-rate debt on Wednesday.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
fell 26/32 point in price for a yield of 2.091
percent, up 9 basis points from late Monday, while the 30-year
bond shed 2-4/32 points in price with its yield at
2.822 percent, up 10 basis points for its largest one-day jump
in six weeks.
Major U.S. stock indexes reversed all their gains in late
trading with the Dow and S&P losing more than 1 percent at the
close. But oil and other key commodities managed to recover from
multi-year lows.
The bond market selloff accelerated after data showed
slighter faster U.S. home appreciation in June and a rebound in
new home sales in July. The Conference Board said its barometer
on U.S. consumer confidence rose its strongest level since
January.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)