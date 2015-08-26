(Correct quote in fourth paragraph to clarify view on Fed's move) * Fed's Dudley sees U.S. Sept rate hike "less compelling" * U.S. yields rise to one-week highs in earlier selloff * Upbeat durable goods data spurs sales in Treasuries * U.S. to sell $35 bln 5-year fixed-rate note supply By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 26 Most U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday after a top Federal Reserve official scaled back his view of a rate increase in September in the wake of market turbulence stemming from worries about China's economy. New York Fed President William Dudley said the prospect of a September rate hike "seems less compelling to me than it was a few weeks ago." Bond yields reversed from their initial rise. They had hit one-week highs on gains on Wall Street stocks and a surprise July jump in durable goods orders. "The Fed is in no hurry to raise rates even though it wants to get off from zero-bound rates," said Brian Brennan, portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price in Baltimore. "It's not a horse race." The $12.6 trillion Treasuries sector was on another roller coaster session the day after major U.S. stock indexes fell sharply in the final hour of trading and wiped out an initial 3 percent gain, analysts said. The bond market's gains were limited in advance of a $35 billion auction of five-year note supply at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), part of this week's $90 billion fixed-rate debt supply. With worries about China and Dudley's dovish comments, analysts forecast solid demand for the latest five-year note issue. "It will go fine," said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at John Hancock Asset Management in Boston. "There's still so much money to put to work." On the open market, five-year notes were up 5/32 in price to yield 1.444 percent, down over 3 basis points from late on Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes edged up 2/32 with a yield of 2.126 percent, down marginally from Tuesday. The 30-year bond was the weakest maturity as traders bet a delay in a Fed rate increase bolsters the risk of higher long-term inflation. The long bond was down 23/32 in price with a yield of 2.890 percent, up nearly 4 basis points from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)