* Fed's Dudley sees U.S. Sept rate hike "less compelling" * Traders exit curve flatteners if Fed holds rates longer * Poor bidding at 5-year, 2-year floating-rate note sales * Shorter yields hit 1-week highs after upbeat durables data (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 26 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices stumbled on Wednesday after a top Federal Reserve official scaled back his view of a rate increase in September in the wake of market turbulence stemming from worries about China's economy. New York Fed President William Dudley said the prospect of a September rate hike "seems less compelling to me than it was a few weeks ago." Traders unplugged earlier bets based on the view that an imminent rate increase will make short-dated Treasuries lag longer-dated issues. The exit from these "curve flatteners" spurred the 30-year yield to jump to its highest level in 2-1/2 weeks. "The movement of the yield curve is consistent with Dudley's comments," said Gene Tannuzzo, portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in Minneapolis. The yield gap between five-year and 30-year Treasuries grew to 1.46 percentage points, the widest in six weeks. Short-dated yields were little changed after falling on Dudley's perceived dovish comments. Earlier they had hit one-week highs on gains on Wall Street stocks and a surprise jump in durable goods orders for July. "The Fed is in no hurry to raise rates even though it wants to get off from zero-bound rates," said Brian Brennan, portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price in Baltimore. "It's not a horse race." In over-the-counter trading, overnight swap rates implied traders saw a 24 percent chance of a Fed rate hike in September, down from 26 percent on Tuesday. They suggested traders placed a 58 percent likelihood of a December rate increase, up from 54 percent on Tuesday. While the $12.6 trillion Treasuries market typically enjoys support in times of global market jitters, its safehaven status has been undermined this week in the wake of several poor auctions. Wednesday's $35 billion five-year fixed-rate debt auction saw its weakest demand in more than six years, while overall bidding at the $13 billion two-year floating-rate note sale was the lowest since December. The Treasury Department will complete this week's auctions with a $29 billion sale of seven-year notes on Thursday. In late trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes fell 14/32 to yield 2.184 percent, up 5 basis points from Tuesday. The 30-year bond was the weakest maturity as traders bet a delay in a Fed rate increase bolsters the risk of higher long-term inflation. The long bond was down nearly 2 points with a yield of 2.948 percent, up nearly 10 basis points from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu Nomiyama)