* U.S. yields rise to one-week highs * U.S. Q2 GDP revised up more than expected * U.S. to sell $29 bln 7-year notes * Fed's George backs 'wait and see' approach on rate hikes By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 27 Most U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday, with benchmark yields hitting one-week highs as a recovery in global stock markets and a surprisingly strong revision to second-quarter U.S. growth stoked selling in low-risk government debt. Signs of stabilization in stock and commodity prices rekindled the view the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by year-end. On Wednesday, New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said the prospect of a September rate hike "seems less compelling to me than it was a few weeks ago" due to recent global market turbulence. "The market is moving on good economic data and higher stock prices. We have retraced the whole move since last week's global market sell-off," said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York. The Commerce Department said on Thursday U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 3.7 percent annual pace in the quarter ended in June, faster than the 2.3 percent rate reported last month and beating the 3.2 percent rate forecast by economists Reuters polled. The housing sector remained an encouraging sector as private data showed pending home sales grew 0.5 percent in July, albeit slower than expected. The latest data allayed some concerns about a rapid deterioration in the U.S. economic expansion due to worries about China's economy and shaky stock markets. On the heels of Dudley's comments, Kansas City Fed chief Esther George who told Fox Business Network on Thursday the Fed should take a "wait and see" approach on hiking rates, while a top Chinese central bank official told Reuters the U.S. central bank would harm the global economy if it were to raise rates prematurely. Overnight indexed swap rates implied traders still see a modest 25 percent chance the Fed will raise interest rates in September. They suggested traders see more than a 50 percent likelihood of a December rate increase. Against a less-jittery backdrop, the Treasury Department will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes, the last part of this week's $90 billion fixed-rate debt supply. Poor demand at the two-year and five-year sales earlier this week raised questions about foreign appetite for Treasuries, especially in China. On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down 3/32 in price to yield 2.184 percent, up 1 basis point from Wednesday, while two-year notes fell 2/32 to yield 0.703 percent, up 4 basis points. (Reporting by Richard Leong)