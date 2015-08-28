* U.S. yields scale back from one-week highs
* Fed's Bullard: market turmoil should not delay rate hike
* Data support notion of modest U.S. growth, low inflation
* Doubts about China persist despite stabilization
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 28 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Friday, with benchmark yields retreating from a one-week peak as
losses on Wall Street revived some safe-haven buying for
government debt.
Investors' purchases of longer-dated Treasuries to meet with
expected month-end changes to their portfolio benchmarks also
propelled bond prices higher following a market selloff earlier
this week, analysts said.
"We are heading into the month-end mentality. The index
buyers want to get it over with before the weekend," said
Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities
International in New York.
Several top Federal Reserve officials expressed their views
on whether the U.S. central bank should raise interest rates in
the wake of the global market turmoil that traders fear could
slow business activities around the world.
But the comments were not compelling enough for traders to
alter the view that a rate increase at the next Fed policy in
three weeks is unlikely.
In early trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
were up 6/32 in price to yield 2.136 percent, down 2
basis points from Thursday, while the 30-year bond
was up 14/32 in price, yielding 2.879 percent, down 2 basis
points from Thursday.
Major U.S. stock indexes were modestly lower after a two-day
rally.
Friday's data on U.S. consumer spending and sentiment
reinforced the notion that the domestic economy, while
expanding, is not accelerating enough to lift inflation from its
muted level, analysts said.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Reuters on Friday
that recent market turmoil should not delay the Fed from raising
U.S. interest rates at least once.
Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester told the Wall Street
Journal she hasn't changed her view that the United States was
ready for a modest hike.
On the other hand, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana
Kocherlakota told CNBC television he doesn't see a case for an
increase this year.
Fed policymakers and other central bankers are attending an
annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Traders were awaiting a speech from Fed Vice Chair Stanley
Fischer on Saturday for clues on whether the Fed may end its
near-zero interest rate policy in September.
Moreover, doubts remained on whether the recovery in global
equity prices, particularly in China, from their dramatic drop
since China's surprise devaluation of the yuan will be
sustained.
"There's skepticism that the stabilization in the Chinese
stock market will be long-lasting," said Karl Haeling, vice
president at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg in New York.
