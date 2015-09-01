* China manufacturing contracts at fastest pace in 3 years
* U.S. manufacturing sector growth weakest in over 2 years
* U.S. long-dated Treasuries prices edge lower
NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. short- and medium-term
Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday after data showing weakness in
Chinese and U.S. manufacturing in August fueled safe-haven bids
for U.S. debt, while long-dated Treasuries prices slipped on
possible selling by a foreign central bank.
The Chinese government's measure of manufacturing showed
activity contracted at the fastest pace in three years, denting
hopes of a second-half pickup as Asia tries to fire up its
traditional growth engine of exports.
In addition, the Institute for Supply Management said its
index of U.S. factory activity fell to 51.1 in August from 52.7
in July, marking the slowest growth in more than two years.
"Clearly, the markets are focused on China and the prospects
for Chinese growth, so any disappointment in those growth
statistics is going to be noticed," said market strategist Lou
Brien of DRW Trading in Chicago.
The U.S. data also spurred bids for safe-haven U.S.
government debt maturing in 10 years or earlier, he said.
Benchmark 10-year yields hit a session low of 2.15 percent
after reaching a 1-1/2 week high of 2.22 percent on Monday.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices dipped, with analysts citing
the possibility that a central bank could be selling the bonds.
Analysts said low liquidity in the bond market could be
exaggerating price activity, while caution ahead of Friday's
U.S. non-farm payrolls report for August also kept traders from
making significant bullish or bearish bets.
Economists expect the report to show U.S. employers added
220,000 jobs in August, up from 215,000 in July, according to a
Reuters poll. The U.S. Federal Reserve is watching the labor
market for guidance on the timeline for raising interest rates.
"Friday could really be a make-or-break for September's Fed
meeting," said interest rate strategist Justin Lederer of Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York.
U.S. 10-year Treasuries were last up 6/32 in
price to yield 2.18 percent, from a yield of 2.20 percent late
on Monday. The 30-year bond was down 9/32, with the yield rising
to 2.95 percent from 2.93 percent.
U.S. 30-year yields still held below Monday's one-month high
of 2.965 percent.
Two-year notes were up 1/32 to yield 0.72
percent, from a yield of 0.74 percent late on Monday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)