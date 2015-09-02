* China moves to steady its markets reduce fears
* Nonfarm productivity rose in second quarter
* Greater risk appetite weighs on Treasuries prices
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Wednesday after China's latest efforts to steady its
financial markets soothed concerns about the health of the
world's second-biggest economy and reduced demand for safe-haven
U.S. government debt.
Chinese brokerages stepped up to buy shares on Wednesday,
answering government calls to support the stock market and calm
jittery investors. The move helped U.S. stocks rebound from
Tuesday's steep losses.
U.S. 30-year Treasury yields hit a session high of 2.964
percent, just below Monday's one-month high yield of 2.965
percent.
"China has all hands on board and they are going to take any
policy actions they need to do to stimulate their economy," said
Stan Shipley, bond strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.
"There is less of a flight from risk into safe-haven assets."
Data showing U.S. nonfarm productivity increased at its
strongest pace in 1-1/2 years in the second quarter, keeping
wage inflation subdued for now, also contributed to weakness in
Treasuries prices.
Analysts said continuing caution ahead of Friday's U.S.
non-farm payrolls report for August, however, capped losses in
Treasuries prices.
Economists expect that U.S. employers added 220,000 jobs in
August, up from 215,000 in July, according to a Reuters poll.
Data on Wednesday showed private payrolls increased by
190,000 last month. While that was below expectations of a gain
of 201,000 jobs, it was a step-up from the 177,000 in July.
"People are waiting for Friday," Shipley said, adding that
the data would be crucial to the Federal Reserve's decision on
whether to hike rates at the its September meeting.
The rebound in U.S. shares contributed to the modest
weakness in U.S. Treasuries prices. The benchmark S&P 500
stock index was up 0.6 percent.
"A lot of the movement is, I just think, more of a risk-on
feeling," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates
strategy at Credit Agricole in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 3/32
in price to yield 2.18 percent from 2.17 percent late Tuesday.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last off 11/32 to yield
2.95 percent from 2.93 percent late Tuesday.
Two-year notes were down slightly to yield 0.72
percent, roughly unchanged from their yield late on Tuesday.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)