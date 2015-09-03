* ECB cuts euro zone inflation, growth forecasts

* ECB pledges to prolong bond-buying program if necessary

* Focus on Friday's Aug. U.S. jobs report caps gains (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 3 U.S. Treasuries prices rose modestly on Thursday after a dovish outlook from the European Central Bank made U.S. government debt more attractive than European counterparts, but caution ahead of Friday's monthly U.S. employment report limited gains.

The European Central Bank cut its inflation and growth forecasts for the euro zone and its president, Mario Draghi, said things could get worse. The bank pledged to beef up or prolong its bond-buying program if the picture darkened further, although no one on the bank's Governing Council had argued for it now.

U.S. Treasury yields followed German Bund yields lower. Benchmark 10-year Bund yields hit a session low of 0.73 percent, from 0.80 percent late Wednesday, while 10-year U.S. yields hit a session low of 2.15 percent after yielding 2.19 percent late Wednesday. Yields move inversely to prices.

"Draghi's more accommodative tone is likely to create more of a differential between the bonds here than in Europe and draw more interest to our bonds," said David Coard, head of sales and trading at Williams Capital in New York.

Accommodative ECB monetary policy keeps European bond yields low and fuels demand for U.S. Treasuries, which offer higher yields.

Hesitation ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report for August capped gains in Treasuries prices. Economists expect that U.S. employers added 220,000 jobs in August, up from 215,000 in July, according to a Reuters poll.

Analysts said the report would be crucial to the Federal Reserve's decision on whether to raise interest rates at the U.S. central bank's policy meeting later this month.

"Most market participants are being pretty cautious ahead of tomorrow's number," said Neil Bouhan, government bond strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 6/32 in price to yield 2.17 percent. U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last up 8/32 in price to yield 2.95 percent after briefly hitting a more than one-month high of 2.98 percent earlier in the session.

Two-year notes were last up 1/32 in price to yield 0.70 percent, from a yield of 0.72 percent late Wednesday.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down 0.15 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgion; Editing by Dan Grebler)