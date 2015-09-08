* Treasury to sell $24 bln 3-yr notes
* U.S. government to sell $58 bln supply this week
* Some investors betting that Fed will raise rates next week
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday before the U.S. Treasury was due to sell $24 billion in
three-year notes on Tuesday, the first of $58 billion in new
coupon-bearing supply this week.
Treasuries retraced strength from Friday, when jobs data for
August came in below expectations and as investors were hesitant
to be short bonds before the long U.S. Labor Day holiday
weekend.
Some investors are betting that the Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates for the first time in almost a decade when
it meets next week, even as slowing global growth and volatile
equity markets have reduced broader expectations that an
increase is likely.
"People are getting a little bit geared up for the Fed next
week, there's been a little bit of building shorts in the
five-year," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO
Capital Markets in New York, adding that bonds are also under
pressure as "there is supply and equities are doing really
well."
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 17/32 in
price to yield 2.18 percent, up from 2.13 percent late on
Friday. Five-year notes, which are among the most
sensitive bonds to interest rate changes, dropped 8/32 in price
to yield 1.52 percent, up from 1.47 percent.
Long bond prices gained on Friday after nonfarm payrolls
increased 173,000 last month, a slowdown from July's upwardly
revised gain of 245,000 and the smallest rise in five months,
the Labor Department said. Economists had expected a gain of
220,000 jobs in August.
Demand for Treasuries will be tested this week as investors
continue to evaluate the likelihood of a rate increase this
month.
The government will also sell $21 billion in 10-year notes
on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)