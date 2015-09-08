(Recasts with Fed meeting, adds quote, updates prices)
* Treasury to sell $21 bln 10-yr notes Wednesday
* Three-year notes sell to solid demand
* Some investors betting that Fed will raise rates next week
* Heavy corp debt issuance seen weighing on long-end
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday as investors prepared for the possibility that the
Federal Reserve will increase interest rates next week for the
first time in almost a decade, and as the Treasury sells $58
billion in new supply this week.
Some investors are betting that the U.S. central bank will
hike rates at its September meeting, even as slowing global
growth and volatile equity markets have reduced broader
expectations that an increase is likely.
"People are getting a little bit geared up for the Fed next
week, there's been a little bit of building shorts in the
five-year," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO
Capital Markets in New York, adding that bonds are also under
pressure as "there is supply and equities are doing really
well."
Five-year notes, which are among the most
sensitive to interest rate changes, dropped 9/32 in price to
yield 1.53 percent, up from 1.47 percent. Benchmark 10-year
notes were last down 19/32 in price to yield 2.19
percent, up from 2.13 percent late on Friday.
The Treasury sold $24 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday
to solid demand. The government will also sell
$21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion in
30-year bonds on Thursday.
Demand for longer-dated debt this week may be hurt by
expectations of a rate increase, or if large buyers such as
China avoid the sale.
"I'm a little concerned about the 10-year. There is some
indication there are foreign central banks selling," said
Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities
in New York.
Traders last week suspected China of selling U.S. bonds.
China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest,
shrank by $93.9 billion in August, the biggest monthly fall on
record. A large portion of China's reserves are held in
Treasuries.
Expectations of heavy corporate debt issuance this week are
also seen weighing on long-dated bonds. Investment grade
companies are expected to sell around $25 billion to $30 billion
in new bonds this week, according to IFR.
(Additional reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Dan Grebler)