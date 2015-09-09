* Treasury to sell $21 bln new 10-year notes * Heavy corporate supply weighing on long-dated notes * Investors prepare for possible rate hike next week * Stocks gain, reducing demand for Treasuries By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as investors prepared for a new 10-year government debt sale and heavy corporate bond issuance as stocks gained, reducing demand for safe-haven Treasuries. The U.S. government will sell $21 billion in new 10-year notes, the second of $58 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week. A heavy pipeline of new corporate debt is also slated for this week. "We have a ton of supply, not only with Treasury supply this but also the corporate issuance calendar. That is weighing on the intermediate- to long-end of the curve," said Dan Mulholland, head of Treasuries trading at Credit Agricole in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 16/32 in price to yield 2.25 percent, up from 2.19 percent late on Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds dropped 1-06/32 in price to yield 3.04 percent, up from 2.97 percent. Demand for the longer-dated notes at this week's auctions may be tested as investors evaluate whether the Federal Reserve is likely to begin raising interest rates for the first time in almost a decade when it meets next week. "There's still a 50-50 on whether they raise rates next week and we say they will," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Two-year note yields, which are highly sensitive to interest rate increases, increased to 0.76 percent on Wednesday, the highest since June 17. Traders also suspect China has been selling Treasuries as it acts to shore up the yuan, which may hurt demand at this week's auctions. China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, shrank by $93.9 billion in August, the biggest monthly fall on record. A large portion of China's reserves are held in Treasuries. The U.S. government will sell $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday, its final sale of the week. Improving equity markets as Chinese stocks stabalize also hurt demand for safe haven bonds on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by W Simon)