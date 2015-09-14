* Weak Chinese economic data fuels safety bids

* Short-dated notes mostly flat ahead of Fed meeting

* Trading thin as two-day Fed meeting eyed

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. medium- and long-dated Treasuries prices edged higher on Monday after weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data fueled some safety bids for U.S. debt, while uncertainty ahead of this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting kept trading muted.

Data showed growth in Chinese investment and factory output in August lagged forecasts.

The data renewed concerns over slowing growth in the world's second-biggest economy. Uncertainty as to whether the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would implement more policy measures drove bids for safe-haven Treasuries, said Sharon Stark, chief fixed income strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"The fact that they are unpredictable lends an element of uncertainty, and that, I think, is a reason for the safety flows into Treasuries," Stark said, referring to the Chinese central bank.

Analysts also said that traders favored medium- and longer-dated Treasuries and avoided short-dated notes, which are most vulnerable to potential Fed rate hikes, on uncertainty over possible Fed policy actions when the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets on Wednesday and Thursday.

Uncertainty led to thin trading ahead of the meeting, analysts added.

"(Trading) is going to be quite random ahead of the Thursday FOMC (announcement), so what happens will be a small flow in fairly thin markets," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole in New York.

"It's one thing to have big positions when markets are stable, but Thursday won't be stable," Keeble said in reference to Thursday's Fed policy announcement.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 9/32 in price to yield 2.93 percent, from a yield of 2.94 percent late on Friday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 4/32 in price to yield 2.17 percent, from a yield of 2.18 percent late Friday.

U.S. two-year notes were last down slightly to yield 0.71 percent, roughly unchanged from their yield late on Friday.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down 0.35 percent. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)