* Weak Chinese economic data fuels safety bids
* Short-dated notes mostly flat ahead of Fed meeting
* Trading thin as two-day Fed meeting eyed
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. medium- and long-dated
Treasuries prices edged higher on Monday after
weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data fueled some safety
bids for U.S. debt, while uncertainty ahead of this week's
Federal Reserve policy meeting kept trading muted.
Data showed growth in Chinese investment and factory output
in August lagged forecasts.
The data renewed concerns over slowing growth in the world's
second-biggest economy. Uncertainty as to whether the People's
Bank of China (PBOC) would implement more policy measures drove
bids for safe-haven Treasuries, said Sharon Stark, chief fixed
income strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co in St. Petersburg,
Florida.
"The fact that they are unpredictable lends an element of
uncertainty, and that, I think, is a reason for the safety flows
into Treasuries," Stark said, referring to the Chinese central
bank.
Analysts also said that traders favored medium- and
longer-dated Treasuries and avoided short-dated notes, which are
most vulnerable to potential Fed rate hikes, on uncertainty over
possible Fed policy actions when the central bank's Federal Open
Market Committee (FOMC) meets on Wednesday and Thursday.
Uncertainty led to thin trading ahead of the meeting,
analysts added.
"(Trading) is going to be quite random ahead of the Thursday
FOMC (announcement), so what happens will be a small flow in
fairly thin markets," said David Keeble, global head of interest
rates strategy at Credit Agricole in New York.
"It's one thing to have big positions when markets are
stable, but Thursday won't be stable," Keeble said in reference
to Thursday's Fed policy announcement.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 9/32 in
price to yield 2.93 percent, from a yield of 2.94 percent late
on Friday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were
last up 4/32 in price to yield 2.17 percent, from a yield of
2.18 percent late Friday.
U.S. two-year notes were last down slightly to
yield 0.71 percent, roughly unchanged from their yield late on
Friday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last down 0.35 percent.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)