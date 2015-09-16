* Higher German Bund yields lead U.S. yields higher
* Potential Fed rate hike also leads U.S. yields upward
* U.S. Aug. CPI slip caps U.S. yield rise
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. Treasury yields rose
slightly on Wednesday in response to higher German Bund yields
and traders' uncertainty regarding whether the Federal Reserve
would hike rates Thursday.
German Bund yields shot higher for a second day, with
benchmark 10-year Bund yields hitting a nearly
two-week high of 0.80 percent. The continued move higher was
largely a result of new supply entering the market during thin
trading.
U.S. two-year note yields, by comparison, hovered close to
the session peak of 0.82 percent, which marked the highest yield
since April 2011. U.S. 30-year bond yields, meanwhile, hit a
more than eight-week high of 3.09 percent.
The bulk of the move higher in U.S. yields occurred Tuesday,
when a rise in German Bund yields triggered investor
skittishness about whether the Fed will hike rates for the first
time since 2006 on Thursday. The Fed's two-day policy meeting
started Wednesday.
Analysts said that uncertainty regarding the Fed's actions
has shaken traders' confidence, leading them to sell more
quickly when they observe a general move higher in yields.
"The move in the Bund might have been the catalyst to send
Treasury yields higher," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at
DRW Trading in Chicago.
Traders still expect the Fed to hike rates this year, with
Thursday remaining an option, analysts said. Fed rate hikes are
expected to hurt Treasuries prices, which move inversely to
yields.
"We're getting closer and closer to starting the
normalization process, and that's leading yields upward," said
Stan Shipley, bond strategist at Evercore ISI in New York, in
reference to the Fed's anticipated rate hike cycle.
Analysts said data showing U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly
fell in August may have supported some views that the Fed would
not hike rates Thursday, and as a result likely capped the rise
in U.S. yields.
U.S. two-year notes were last mostly flat in
price to yield 0.81 percent, from a yield of 0.80 percent late
Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 3/32
in price to yield 2.29 percent, from a yield of 2.28 percent
late Tuesday.
U.S. 30-year bonds were last down 9/32 in price
to yield 3.08 percent, from a yield of 3.06 percent late
Tuesday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last up 0.88 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon and David
Gregorio)