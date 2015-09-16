* Higher German Bund yields lead U.S. yields higher

* Potential Fed rate hike also leads U.S. yields upward

* U.S. Aug. CPI slip caps U.S. yield rise (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Wednesday in response to higher German Bund yields and traders' uncertainty regarding whether the Federal Reserve would hike rates Thursday.

German Bund yields shot higher for a second day, with benchmark 10-year Bund yields hitting a nearly two-week high of 0.80 percent. The continued move higher was largely a result of new supply entering the market during thin trading.

U.S. two-year note yields, by comparison, hovered close to the session peak of 0.82 percent, which marked the highest yield since April 2011. U.S. 30-year bond yields, meanwhile, hit a more than eight-week high of 3.09 percent.

The bulk of the move higher in U.S. yields occurred Tuesday, when a rise in German Bund yields triggered investor skittishness about whether the Fed will hike rates for the first time since 2006 on Thursday. The Fed's two-day policy meeting started Wednesday.

Analysts said that uncertainty regarding the Fed's actions has shaken traders' confidence, leading them to sell more quickly when they observe a general move higher in yields.

"The move in the Bund might have been the catalyst to send Treasury yields higher," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

Traders still expect the Fed to hike rates this year, with Thursday remaining an option, analysts said. Fed rate hikes are expected to hurt Treasuries prices, which move inversely to yields.

"We're getting closer and closer to starting the normalization process, and that's leading yields upward," said Stan Shipley, bond strategist at Evercore ISI in New York, in reference to the Fed's anticipated rate hike cycle.

Analysts said data showing U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell in August may have supported some views that the Fed would not hike rates Thursday, and as a result likely capped the rise in U.S. yields.

U.S. two-year notes were last mostly flat in price to yield 0.81 percent, from a yield of 0.80 percent late Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 3/32 in price to yield 2.29 percent, from a yield of 2.28 percent late Tuesday.

U.S. 30-year bonds were last down 9/32 in price to yield 3.08 percent, from a yield of 3.06 percent late Tuesday.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last up 0.88 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon and David Gregorio)