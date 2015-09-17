* Fed leaves rates unchanged after policy meeting
* Two-year yields post biggest daily fall in 6-1/2 yrs
* 3-,5-year yields hit more than one-week lows
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Thursday, with two-year yields declining the most in one-day in
six and a half years, after the Federal Reserve kept rates
unchanged after its two-day policy meeting.
U.S. two-year note yields fell about 13 basis points to a
nearly two-week low of 0.68 percent after the Fed kept rates
unchanged in a nod to concerns about a weak world economy, but
left open the possibility of a modest policy tightening later
this year.
Fresh economic projections showed 13 of 17 Fed policymakers
still foresee raising rates at least once in 2015, down from 15
at the last meeting in June. Four policymakers now believe rates
should not be raised until at least 2016, compared with two who
felt that way in June.
Market participants were watching the statement closely to
see if the Fed would raise rates for the first time since 2006.
The decline in two-year yields, among the short-dated Treasuries
considered most vulnerable to Fed rate hikes, was the biggest
daily decline since mid-March of 2009.
Five- and three-year yields dropped to more than one-week
lows of 1.48 percent and 0.98 percent, respectively. Benchmark
10-year yields fell the most in one-day in more than 10 weeks,
while 30-year yields declined the most in one day in more than
five weeks. Yields move inversely to prices.
"There's relief (in the bond market) that there's less
pressure for hikes this year," said Robert Tipp, chief
investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New
Jersey.
While long-dated yields were slightly lower before the
release of the Fed's rate decision, short- and long-dated yields
shot higher earlier this week on fears that the Fed could
tighten monetary policy. Fed rate hikes are expected to hurt
Treasuries prices.
"It seemed like people were starting to fear that the Fed
was going to go ahead and tighten regardless, and it's really a
relief rally because the rally is led by the short-end," said
Chris McReynolds, head of U.S. Treasury trading at Barclays in
New York.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 1-16/32
in price to yield 3.01 percent, from a yield of 3.09 percent
late Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were last up 29/32 in price to yield 2.20 percent, from a yield
of 2.30 percent late Wednesday.
Two-year notes were last up 6/32 in price at 0.69
percent, from a yield of 0.81 percent late Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Grant
McCool and Steve Orlofsky)