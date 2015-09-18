* 2-,5-year yields hit over 3-week lows
* 10-year yields hit over 1-week low
* Traders see 52 pct chance of Jan. '16 rate hike
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 18 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Friday, extending the previous day's declines after the Federal
Reserve kept interest rates unchanged Thursday and doubts grew
as to whether it would hike interest rates this year.
The Fed held off on hiking rates in a bow to worries about
the global economy, financial market volatility and sluggish
inflation at home, but left open the possibility of a modest
policy tightening later this year. Analysts said the Fed's
message was dovish.
U.S. two- and five-year note yields hit their lowest levels
in over three weeks Friday of 0.66 percent and 1.43 percent,
respectively, while benchmark 10-year yields hit their lowest
in a week-and-a-half at 2.14 percent. Three- and seven-year
yields hit their lowest in two weeks at 0.96 percent and 1.84
percent, respectively. The lows were touched early in the
session.
"The Fed was fairly dovish," said Justin Lederer, an
interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "The
Fed is still looking for one rate hike in 2015, but there are
definitely reasons to believe that's hard-pressed when you start
looking at international factors."
In early U.S. trading, federal funds futures for November
2015, December 2015 and January 2016 rose to contract highs.
They implied traders see a 42 percent chance the Fed would raise
rates in December and a 52 percent chance it would normalize
rate policy in January.
Yellen explicitly noted Thursday that the central bank was
focusing on the slowdown in China and emerging markets, saying
one key issue is whether there might be a risk of a more abrupt
slowdown in China.
"It seems difficult to believe in such a short space of time
between now and the December meeting that there would be
sufficient information to comfort themselves with regard to
international developments," said James Athey, portfolio manager
at Aberdeen Asset Management in London, in reference to Fed
policymakers.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $13 billion in re-opened 10-year
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) at 11:30 am ET.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 1-14/32
in price to yield 2.96 percent, from a yield of 3.04 percent
late Thursday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up
17/32 in price to yield 2.16 percent, from a yield of 2.22
percent late Thursday.
Two-year notes were last up 1/32 in price to
yield 0.68 percent, from a yield of 0.70 percent late Thursday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)