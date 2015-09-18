* 2-,5-year yields hit over 3-week lows

* 10-year yields hit over 1-week low

* Traders see 52 pct chance of Jan. '16 rate hike

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 18 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday, extending the previous day's declines after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged Thursday and doubts grew as to whether it would hike interest rates this year.

The Fed held off on hiking rates in a bow to worries about the global economy, financial market volatility and sluggish inflation at home, but left open the possibility of a modest policy tightening later this year. Analysts said the Fed's message was dovish.

U.S. two- and five-year note yields hit their lowest levels in over three weeks Friday of 0.66 percent and 1.43 percent, respectively, while benchmark 10-year yields hit their lowest in a week-and-a-half at 2.14 percent. Three- and seven-year yields hit their lowest in two weeks at 0.96 percent and 1.84 percent, respectively. The lows were touched early in the session.

"The Fed was fairly dovish," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "The Fed is still looking for one rate hike in 2015, but there are definitely reasons to believe that's hard-pressed when you start looking at international factors."

In early U.S. trading, federal funds futures for November 2015, December 2015 and January 2016 rose to contract highs. They implied traders see a 42 percent chance the Fed would raise rates in December and a 52 percent chance it would normalize rate policy in January.

Yellen explicitly noted Thursday that the central bank was focusing on the slowdown in China and emerging markets, saying one key issue is whether there might be a risk of a more abrupt slowdown in China.

"It seems difficult to believe in such a short space of time between now and the December meeting that there would be sufficient information to comfort themselves with regard to international developments," said James Athey, portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London, in reference to Fed policymakers.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $13 billion in re-opened 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) at 11:30 am ET.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 1-14/32 in price to yield 2.96 percent, from a yield of 3.04 percent late Thursday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 17/32 in price to yield 2.16 percent, from a yield of 2.22 percent late Thursday.

Two-year notes were last up 1/32 in price to yield 0.68 percent, from a yield of 0.70 percent late Thursday. (Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)